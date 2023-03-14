Time to ‘Believe’ Again: ‘Ted Lasso’ Is Back for Its Third Season — Here’s How to Watch

There will be “optimism … and biscuits.” Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple, Ted Lasso is back for its third — and possibly final — season.

The Emmy-winning sports comedy once again kicks off on Apple TV+ for its newest installment on Wednesday, picking up with Coach Lasso (Sudeikis), new assistant coach Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and the entire AFC Richmond crew returning to the pitch for a new season.

The sports comedy series has won 11 Emmy Awards since it first premiered, and now the new season is now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service. Here’s how you can stream Ted Lasso Season Three for free online — and what to expect from the new (longer) episodes.

When Does Ted Lasso Season 3 Premiere?

The new season of Ted Lasso premiered Wednesday, March 15, 2023, and it’s exclusively streaming on Apple TV+. According to the streamer, new episodes of Ted Lasso air every Wednesday online. This season includes 12 total episodes.

How to Watch Ted Lasso Free Online

If you’re waiting to watch all of Ted Lasso because you don’t have an Apple TV+ membership, here’s the good news: You can get a 7-day Apple TV+ free trial to stream the new season, along with all of Apple’s original programming before you’re charged the standard subscription fee. After your 7-day free trial ends, users pay as little as $6.99 per month for Apple TV+.

The third chapter of Ted Lasso follows its excellent sophomore season, which premiered back in 2021 and took home a group of Emmys, including Best Outstanding Comedy Series, and previously earned Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Goldstein trophies for their work.

As for what fans can expect, Apple TV+ hasn’t revealed many details about the upcoming episodes, but says that this season “the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United.”

But is this the last season of Ted Lasso? Well, that still appears to be up in the air for now. As Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall writes in our Ted Lasso review, “Apple has not, however, officially dubbed this the third and final season, and it’s hard to imagine the streamer easily letting go of by far its biggest success story.”

The Best Ted Lasso Season 3 Merch

Leading up to Ted Lasso‘s Season Three premiere, a group of brands released new merch and collaborations inspired by the hit comedy, including Fisher-Price collectible figures and a brand-new Ted Lasso Monopoly board game, featuring collectible tokens like biscuits and Ted’s very own iconic visor. The game is now available for preoder at $49.95.

Last month, Airbnb launched a new Ted Lasso-themed stay that fans can book at the show’s real-life pub, the Crown & Anchor, hosted by the series’ very own Mae, played by Annette Badland.

“The Crown & Anchor is an essential fixture for AFC Richmond — it’s where friends, colleagues, and teammates come together to celebrate our triumphs or cope with the agony of relegation,” Badland previously shared in a statement as Mae for the Airbnb launch. “That’s why I’m pleased to host guests (and take the night off!). Time to give others the opportunity to experience the same camaraderie and sense of community that Coach Lasso inspires. After all, we’re Richmond ’til we die!”