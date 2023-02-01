Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Great football won’t be the only reason why millions of people tune into Super Bowl LVII. As always, this year’s ultimate NFL game also promises a mid-game spectacle in the form of a Halftime Show headed up by Rihanna — plus any surprise guests who join Riri on stage.

Related: How to Watch the Super Bowl Online

If you’re looking to watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, read on. Below are a few ways to stream the Halftime Show online for free — even if you don’t have cable — plus everything we know about the big performance so far.

How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show Online: 2023 Streaming Guide

Super Bowl LVII and its much-anticipated Halftime Show are both airing on FOX, so you can tune in there if you have a cable or satellite package. If you don’t have cable or satellite, there are still a few easy ways to livestream the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. Check out some of our favorites below — all of which work for streaming the big game as well.

1. Stream Super Bowl Halftime Show on fuboTV

With up to 200+ channels in its lineup — including FOX to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online — fuboTV is one of our favorite live TV streaming services. The service normally costs $69.99 a month, but right now fuboTV is running a deal that gets you a seven-day free trial before paying. Sign up for that free trial here.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream Super Bowl Halftime Show on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another excellent live TV streaming service with up to 140 channels. It also comes with access to FOX, making it a good way to stream the Super Bowl Halftime Show online. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $69.99 a month. Editor’s picks

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

3. Stream Super Bowl Halftime Show on Hulu + Live TV

Although it costs $69.99 a month, we think Hulu + Live TV is actually the best deal in streaming. That $70 subscription gets you access to 85+ live TV channels (including FOX for the Halftime Show), as well as Hulu’s whole on-demand library of award-winning content. And here’s the kicker: your Hulu + Live TV subscription also includes free access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99

How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show for Free Online

Thanks to the free trials offered by fuboTV and DirecTV Stream, it’s very easy to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show online for free. Just sign up for a free trial from either fuboTV or DirecTV Stream with an email you haven’t used for the service before, and be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial is over.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

When is the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

This year’s Super Bowl is happening on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST. Most football quarters last about 30 to 40 minutes, so you can expect the Halftime Show to get underway sometime around 7:30-8 p.m. ET.

Related: Where to Buy Tickets to the Super Bowl

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show This Year?

Although last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show saw a bigger lineup of stars, Rihanna is the only confirmed performer at this year’s show. No guest performers have been announced, but, if past Halftime Shows are any indicator, we can assume the “Lift Me Up” singer will bring out other stars to share the stage.

Before the game starts, we’ll also get performances of the national anthem from Chris Stapleton and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (also known as “The Black National Anthem”) from Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

How Long Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

A regular NFL halftime lasts between 12 and 15 minutes, giving players a chance to rest and regroup (and commentators a chance to go over the first half of play with viewers on TV).

However, a regular halftime doesn’t feature any performances. Halftime at the Super Bowl features not only color commentary but also a special live performance, and so it runs longer than a regular halftime. Halftime at the Super Bowl can range anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, with the actual Super Bowl Halftime Show typically running for about 12-15 minutes in length. For reference, the 2022 Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent lasted about 14 minutes.