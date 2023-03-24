Return of the Roys: How to Stream ‘Succession’ Season Four Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a year-long break, the family drama is getting started all over again for the Roys (and the family business, Waystar Royco) for Succession‘s fourth — and final — season.

“We were cut out behind our backs, but there’s a shape for things for us,” Kendall, who’s played by Jeremy Strong, says in the hit drama’s official trailer.

Premiering March 26 on HBO Max, Succession has earned a whopping 48 Emmy Award nominations over its first three seasons, with its final chapter topping our list of the most anticipated TV events of 2023.

“Succession took all of 2022 off,” wrote Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall, “and if any show earned such a lengthy hiatus, it was the masterful saga of the Roy family’s quest to make everyone — both within the clan and throughout the world — utterly miserable.”

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Succession Season Four online, and where you can stream the previous episodes at home.

When Is the Succession Premiere?

Succession Season Four premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, March 26, 2023. There are 10 episodes in Season Four.

How to Watch Succession Season 4 Online

To stream the new season of Succession online, you'll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription, which lets you watch Succession on your TV or stream the show from your laptop, phone, or tablet. An HBO subscription starts at $9.99/month and lets you stream Succession on-demand as many times as you want.

How to Stream Succession Free Online

If you want to watch Succession for free but don’t have an HBO Max subscription yet, good news: HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial on its own, but you can get a 7-day free trial through Prime Video. After your free trial ends, you’ll pay $15.99 per month for HBO Max on Prime Video. Editor’s picks

AT&T customers can also get HBO Max free thanks to the company’s current promotion, which lets you watch HBO Max for free with certain phone, cable, and Internet plans. Use your AT&T plan to watch Succession on HBO Max for free. Check to see if your plan includes HBO Max at att.com.

In short, if you’re already signed up for one of the eligible plans, all you’ll have to do is download the HBO Max app to get free streaming of Succession. New customers can also sign up for one of those plans to stream Succession on HBO Max free

You'll want to take advantage of the AT&T deal to stream Succession online free. Otherwise, to check out all the shows, documentaries and blockbuster releases, you have to subscribe to an HBO Max monthly plan, which starts at $9.99, or $99.99 per year (a 16% savings). Or, you can pay $15.99 each month to get ad-free access, with some specific titles streaming in 4K UHD, or $149.99 per year (a 20% savings).

Succession Season 4 Number of Episodes, Cast, Plot

The first two seasons of Succession each lasted 10 episodes. However, Season Three featured nine episodes. The final season of Succession includes 10 episodes once again. Many familiar cast members will return, including Brian Cox (Logan), Sarah Snook (Shiv), Strong (Kendall), Kieran Culkin (Roman), Alan Ruck (Connor), J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri), Braun (Greg), and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom). Alexander Skarsgård, meanwhile, returns as Lukas Matsson following his appearance in Season Three of the hit series, and follows the sale of the family’s company Waystar Royco.

According to HBO, “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Is Season 4 of Succession the Last Season?

Yes, Season Four of Succession is the series’ final chapter. You can watch all the episodes up to this point on HBO Max, as well as by renting or purchasing the complete seasons on Prime Video.