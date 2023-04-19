How to Watch the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Finale Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Another Star Trek series fades into the abyss this week as Star Trek: Picard airs its final episode online.

First released in 2020, Picard was one of the tentpole series on Paramount+, premiering and airing exclusively on the streaming service. Now, three years later, Picard comes to an end with its third-season finale. Here’s how to watch the finale and binge the entire series online for free.

When Is the Star Trek: Picard Finale?

The Star Trek: Picard series finale will be released on Paramount+ at 12am PT on Thursday April 20. Subscribers to Paramount+ will be able to find the episode on the streaming service to watch on-demand.

How to Watch Star Trek: Picard Online Free

Don’t have a Paramount+ account? There’s good news: you can watch Star Trek: Picard online for free with Paramount+’s 7-day free trial.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial to Paramount+

Use the trial to get free streaming to the full Paramount+ roster of TV shows, movies and specials. Paramount+ is also home to almost the entire Star Trek franchise online, from Star Trek: The Original Series, to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31.

Watch everything for free with a 7-day free trial to Paramount+ here. Continue on with Paramount+ at a monthly price of $4.99/month or cancel before your free week is over.

As for Star Trek: Picard, the final season finds Captain Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with the crew of the USS Enterprise in the year 2401. Showrunners have promised a poignant and nostalgic end to the series, along with some Easter eggs for long-time Star Trek fans.

Stream Star Trek: Picard online now on ParamountPlus.com.