Your Ultimate Guide to Shark Week 2022: Where, How, and When to Watch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Slap on your snorkels and zip up your wetsuits, because Shark Week is fast approaching. The weeklong summer festival that celebrates everything sharp-toothed and fearsome dives deep into our culture’s love of sharks, returning to Discovery on July 24 through July 30.

As an annual event, this apex predator of the high seas has graced summertime TV schedules for the past 34 years since the height of Jaws mania in the Eighties, but viewers still can’t get enough of the shark spectacle. This year, first-time Master of Ceremonies, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will kick off Shark Week, with 25 hours of new shows, and enough bonus content to sink your teeth into.

Additional celebrity guests featured during the week will include Tracy Morgan, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn from Impractical Jokers, and the cast of “Jackass”. Discovery is promising “bigger sharks, bigger breaches,” and even bigger scientific discoveries (including footage of ‘walking sharks’).

Ready to dive into the festivities? Specials will be airing early on Discovery+, but here’s everything you need to know about the 23 new specials, and how to watch Shark Week 2022 on Sling TV.

When Is Shark Week 2022?

Shark Week 2022 will launch on July 24 with “Great White Battleground” on Discovery, and air until July 30. When you subscribe to Discovery+, you can also watch three pre-Shark Week exclusive specials on the streamer — “Dawn of the Monster Mako” and “The Haunting of Shark Tower” starting July 15, and “Great White Insurrection” starting July 23.

What Time Does Shark Week 2022 Air?

From Sunday, July 24 through Saturday, July 30, you can watch Shark Week 2022 live on Discovery every night from 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST to 11 PM EST / 8 PM PST. You can check the full schedule of events and specials here.

Don’t have cable? You can still catch the shows live. Check out your Shark Week streaming option below.

How to Watch Shark Week Online

To watch Shark Week online without cable, you’ll need a live TV streaming service with Discovery. We prefer Sling TV, which will let you live stream the Shark Week 2022 programs online using your streaming devices, smart TV, laptop, tablet, or phone.

Sling is the most budget-friendly live TV streaming service, and it includes Discovery (in select markets) to let you watch Shark Week online. To get Discovery on Sling, you’ll need the Sling Blue package, which costs $35 per month. However, right now, Sling is offering new customers 50% off their first month, with this streaming deal bringing your first bill down to just $17.50.

Buy: Sling Subscription at $17.50

How to Watch Shark Week 2022 on TV

If you want to watch Shark Week 2022 on TV, you’ll need Discovery Channel in your cable or satellite package. As usual, Discovery is the only place you’ll be able to watch the Shark Week programs this year. A simple digital antenna (like this one from Amazon) will get you access to all the major TV networks, including Discovery, so you can watch Shark Week 2022 on TV.

Buy: Gesobyte Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna at $29.99