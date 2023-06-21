How to Watch the Complete ‘Sex and the City’ Series Online Free

And just like that … 25 years have gone by since Sex and the City first made its television debut. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), the HBO classic aired on the network starting in 1998 and ended in 2004 after six seasons, inspiring two follow-up films, plus the latest Sex and the City reboot, dubbed — what else? — And Just Like That.

“The original run (especially after Michael Patrick King replaced Darren Star as showrunner following the first season) did more than just set fashion trends or inspire countless games of ‘Are you a Charlotte or a Samantha?'” Rolling Stone wrote of Sex and the City in our list of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time. “It was a witty and smart look at four women at a particular moment in their lives, and a particular period in New York (even if its cross-section was almost exclusively white and straight) that was as much about the challenges of maintaining friendships as it was about figuring out the right romantic partner. Whatever mistakes came later, Sex and the City itself still deserves to walk proudly in its tallest pair of Manolo Blahniks.”

Ahead of the second season of And Just Like That, here’s how to watch the complete Sex and the City series, plus the movies, online. The easiest way: Stream Sex and the City on Max (and with a 7-day free trial through Prime Video).

How to Watch Sex and the City Online Free

Along with watching reruns of Sex and the City on cable, there are a few ways you can stream the complete series from the comfort of your apartment (some of which offer free trials).

1. Stream Sex and the City on Max

Of course, fans can watch the complete Sex and the City series on Max, previously known as HBO Max. You'll need a Max subscription to watch Sex and the City, with plans starting at $9.99/month or $14.99/month for its ad-free package. Currently you can sign up for a 7-day free trial to Max through your Amazon Prime membership.

Don't have Max but want a subscription? You can also get Max included with a Cricket Wireless monthly unlimited plan.

2. Stream Sex and the City on Hulu

2. Stream Sex and the City on Hulu

All six seasons of Sex and the City are currently streaming on Hulu. If you don't already have a Hulu subscription, you can start a 30-day free trial to watch all 94 episodes of the show. After your free trial ends, a Hulu subscription costs $7.99/month (Hulu With Ads) or $14.99/month (Hulu No-Ads).

3. Stream Sex and the City on Prime Video

If you want to own all the episodes of the Sex and the City, you can currently purchase individual episodes or the entire six seasons to watch at home without WiFi. Episodes are available to buy for $2.99 each, or you can buy each season for $14.99 each.

Buy Sex and the City: Season 1

You can also buy the Sex and the City box set on DVD on Amazon, and the complete collection is also available with the two Sex and the City movies on Blu-ray.

Buy Sex and the City: The Complete Series +… $72.15

How to Watch the Sex and the City Movies Online

Along with watching the show, fans can catch up on the Sex and the City movies free with a Max trial add-on through your Prime membership.

How to Watch And Just Like That Free

The second season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That premieres Friday, June 22, 2023, and the first season is still streaming on Max. You can watch it for free online with a Max subscription (including the 7-day free trial through Prime). Cricket Wireless customers, meantime, can also get a Max subscription included with a $60/month unlimited plan.