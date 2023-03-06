‘Do You Like Scary Movies?’ Here’s Where to Watch All the ‘Scream’ Movies Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

What started with a terrifying phone call has now turned into an entire franchise of fear as the Scream movie series welcomes its latest incarnation into theaters.

Scream VI hits theaters on March 10, with stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox all reprising their roles from the previous Scream movies.

The 2023 Scream VI film follows the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings from Scream (2022), with sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City. Soon they’re plagued once again by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer whose identity is a mystery.

Joining the original stars are new cast additions Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

When Does the New Scream 6 Premiere?

Scream 6 will hit theaters on Friday, March 10 (see showtimes and get tickets here). The 2023 Scream movie is premiering exclusively in theaters and wasn’t available for streaming until after its theatrical run.

All of the other films in the Scream franchise are available to stream right now. Here’s where to find all of the Scream films online and how to stream them for free.

How to Watch Scream Online

The Scream franchise debuted in 1996, with a screenplay by Kevin Williamson (then best-known for creating Dawson’s Creek) and director Wes Craven, a lifelong horror fan who created the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. The film was a huge commercial and critical success, bringing in almost $200 million at the box office worldwide, while helping to revive the “slasher film” genre (just see all the other horror films that were made after the success of Scream). The opening scene with Drew Barrymore remains one of the most memorable — and most-spoofed — scenes today.

If you want to watch the original Scream online, you can find it on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription starts at just $4.99 a month and will let you watch the 1996 Scream online on your laptop, TV, tablet or phone. You can stream Scream as many times as you want with your Paramount+ login.

You can also rent the original Scream online for $3.99 on Amazon. You can also download the Scream movie online by purchasing it for $16.99 on Amazon.

How to Watch Scream 2 Online

After the success of Scream, the filmmakers immediately went into production on a sequel. Scream 2 was released in 1997 and follows Campbell’s Sidney Prescott as she tries to uncover the person — or people — behind a series of copycat crimes.

Just like the original Scream, you can watch Scream 2 online at Paramount+. While Paramount+ does offer an add-free streaming tier, but you’ll need to sign-up for a Paramount subscription in order to stream Scream 2 online.

You can also watch Scream 2 on Amazon by renting it for $3.99 or purchasing a digital download of the film for $16.99 here.

How to Watch Scream 3 Online

The Scream franchise continued with Scream 3, which hit theaters in 2000. Want to watch Scream 3 online? The film is available to stream online at ParamountPlus.com.

Prefer to rent or own the film? You can also watch Scream 3 online on Amazon.

How to Watch Scream 4 Online

After a decade-long hiatus, Scream 4 was green-lit in 2010 with Williamson and Craven once again helming the project. The fourth installment in the Scream franchise premiered in April 2011 with Campbell's Prescott encountering Ghostface once again, this time while on a book tour talking about her previous near-death experiences.

If you want to watch Scream 4 online, you have a couple of options: Amazon has Scream 4 available for rental ($4.99) or purchase ($16.99) here.

Want to watch Scream 4 online free? Get a 30-day free trial to Paramount+ with this Paramount deal and use it to stream Scream 4 free on your computer, TV, tablet or phone. Your Showtime subscription renews at $4.99 a month after your free trial is over.

How to Watch Scream (2022) Online

The 2022 Scream follows the residents of Woodsboro as they face off against a new stranger sporting the iconic Ghostface mask. Is he a copycat killer or is he connected to secrets from the town’s deadly past?

You can now stream the newest Scream film online on Paramount+ with a free trial. Once your free trial ends, subscriptions start at $4.99 per month.

Are the Scream Movies on Amazon?

Amazon is your best bet to find the Scream movies online. You can rent or download the Scream movies via Amazon Prime Video, or purchase the trilogy collection (Scream 1-3) on Blu-ray/DVD. Scream 4 is available for purchase on Blu-ray/DVD separately here.

Amazon is also where you can stream and download episodes of Scream: The TV Series, which was a show that was inspired by the movie franchise, and ran on MTV and VH1 for three seasons between 2015 and 2019.

