How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards Online

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards take place this weekend, and with the Oscars just a few weeks away, the SAGs will give viewers a glimpse into who could be taking home the big prizes on this year’s award season circuit.

Want to watch the SAG Awards? There are a few ways to watch the ceremony from home on TV or live stream the SAG Awards online.

When Are the 2023 SAG Awards?

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (a.k.a. the SAG Awards) take place tonight, Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

After airing live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica last year, this year’s ceremony takes place from the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the SAG Awards

While the SAG Awards traditionally aired on TV on TBS and TNT, this year’s show is streaming exclusively online through the Netflix YouTube page.

The only way to watch the 2023 SAG Awards will be to stream it online. You can also cast the show onto your TV through the YouTube app. Easily get YouTube (and all the streaming apps) on your TV through a streaming device like the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

SAG Awards 2023: Nominees, Ambassadors, Host

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the SAG nominees on the movie side, with five nods each, while Ozark, Barry and Only Murders in the Building are among the top SAG nominees on the television side.

Unlike the Oscars, the SAG Awards will not have a host this year and the show is expected to use different actors to introduce each segment and award. This year’s SAG Awards presenters include Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Paul Mescal and Michelle Williams. Andrew Garfield will also appear to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Sally Field. Trending The ‘Real Housewives’ Shows Are in the Midst of an Authenticity Crisis Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ Buries Itself in Ridiculous Season 3 Yusuf/Cat Stevens Celebrates George Harrison's 80th Birthday With ‘Here Comes the Sun' Cover Netflix Probes Alex Murdaugh’s Trail of Dead Bodies and Missing Millions

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus‘ Haley Lu Richardson have been named ambassadors for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and both will present on the show, and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony on social media.

