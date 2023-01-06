How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Online (And Where to Catch Up on Past Seasons)

Start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for Season 15, And it’s the series’ biggest season yet: The cash prize has been increased from $150,000 to a whopping $200,000, but competition will be fierce (in both senses of the word). The cast has also been expanded to 16 queens vying for the top spot with contestants like twins Sugar and Spice of TikTok fame, Irene Dubois, and Kerri Colby’s drag mother, Sasha Colby. Of course, we’ll also see some celebrities take to the judges’ panel, including Ariana Grande, as well as musical guests like musicians Janelle Monáe and Maren Morris. To make the season even more special, this year will see the show cross the 200-episode threshold.

This season also sees RuPaul’s Drag Race moved from VH1 to MTV, making it somewhat tricky for those of us figuring out how to watch the show online. If you’re unsure where to stream the show, sashay down this article for a full guide on how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 online.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Online Without Cable

The only place to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is on MTV, so, if you don’t have cable or satellite, you’ll need to get a live TV streaming service to watch the show online. Below are a few of the best live TV streaming services that get you access to MTV.

1. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 on Philo

The best way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 online is through Philo. The streaming service brings 60+ live TV channels, including MTV for RuPaul’s Drag Race. It’s also one of the most affordable live TV streaming services around at just $25 a month, and your subscription starts with a seven-day free trial.

2. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 on fuboTV

With up to 230 channels available (including MTV), fuboTV gets you a ton of content. It’s more expensive at $69.99 a month, but it also starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay. Besides MTV to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race, you get local channels and national channels for everyone in the house.

3. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 on DirecTV Stream

Another great live TV streaming service with a ton of channels is DirecTV Stream. MTV is included, letting you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 online, and you get up to 140 channels total. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial before payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 for Free

Want to watch RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 online for free? You're in luck. Because all the streaming services above offer free trials, you can string them together to get almost three weeks of free access to MTV. That's enough time to watch the first four episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, as the season premiere is a two-part special. Head here to sign up for Philo's free trial, here for fuboTV's, and here for the DirecTV Stream free trial.

When Does RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Come Out? Release Date, Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 comes out on Friday, January 6 with a two-part premiere starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. After that, new episodes will air every Friday at the same time until the season finale.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-14 Online

If you’ve been looking to catch up on past seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you’ll know that it’s no easy task to figure out where to watch the whole show, as no one streaming service offers the whole series. Here’s a full guide on how to watch every season of RuPaul’s Drag Race online between new episodes of Season 15:

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 1-13 on Paramount+

With Seasons 1-13 available to subscribers, Paramount+ lets you stream almost all of RuPaul's Drag Race online. A subscription to Paramount+ is very affordable at $4.99 a month, and you get to start with a seven-day free trial.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 4-9 on Hulu

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Seasons 4-9 online. Hulu costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $14.99 for an ad-free plan, but both options start with a very generous 30-day free trial that you can use to binge RuPaul’s Drag Race for free.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 on Amazon Prime Video

The only way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 online is through Amazon Prime Video, as it’s not streaming anywhere. You can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or buy the whole season for $24.99.

