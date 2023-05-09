How to Watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 8 Online (And Where to Stream Past Seasons)

The biggest stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race are back: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 is almost upon us, with 12 legendary queens vying for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The new season of the Drag Race spin-off will see some big changes (and some bigger names). A new secondary competition will take place throughout the show’s season, allowing viewers to vote on unused runway looks and, at the end, award one queen $50,000 and the title of “Queen of the Fame Games.”

Of course, the queens of All Stars Season 8 will be familiar to Drag Race fans, with contestants including past contenders like Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, and Jimbo. All will be competing for the show’s $200,000 cash prize across from judges Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Matthews, and Ts Madison. Confirmed guest judges include Euphoria‘s Maude Apatow, Zooey Deschanel, Idina Menzel, and JoJo Siwa.

If you’re eager to keep up with Season 8 — or you’re looking to catch up on past seasons of All Stars — read on. Below is a full guide on where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online, plus details on where to stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1-7.

Also, if you missed Sasha Colby’s win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, head here for our guide on how to stream it online.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Online

As with the last two seasons, RuPaul's Drag All Stars Season 8 will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+, so you'll need to subscribe to Paramount+ to watch new episodes as they come out.

Paramount+ has two subscription tiers — Essential and Premium — but both come with seven-day free trials that you can use to watch All Stars for free. The Essential tier has ads during on-demand streaming, does not include livestreams of your local CBS TV channel, and costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. The Premium plan removes ads during on-demand streaming, gets you live TV coverage from your local CBS channel, and costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

The Premium plan is the better deal (especially if you don’t have cable) but the cheaper Essential plan will still let you stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online. Sign up for a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ here.

Trump Lies That He Wasn't Able to Defend Himself in Rape Trial King Charles's Silly Coronation Concert Was a Monarchist's Fever Dream Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Smoking Weed, Staying Married, and Bitching With Larry David Anti-'Grooming' Republican Resigns After Alleged Sexual Relationship With Teen

When Does RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Come Out? Release Date

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 starts on Friday, May 12 with a two-part episode. New episodes will come out every Friday morning after that.

Where to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1-7 Online

If you need more All Stars content between episodes of the new season — or you want a catch-up on past seasons — here’s where you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1 through 7 online.

1. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1-7 on Paramount+

The best place to stream every season of RuPaul’s Drage Race All Stars is Paramount+. The streaming service has all seven seasons of All Stars, and, as mentioned, it’s the only place to watch new episodes of Season 8. Sign up for a seven-day free trial here to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for free.

2. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1-4 on Hulu

If you’re just getting into RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, you can watch Seasons 1 through 4 on Hulu. Hulu costs $7.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $14.99 for an ad-free plan, but both options start with a very generous 30-day free trial that you can use to binge RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars for free.

3. Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Seasons 1-7 on Amazon Prime Video

Just want to revisit the most recent season of All Stars? Head to Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service has Season 7 available for Prime subscribers, and you can purchase the first six seasons for $2.99 an episode or as little as $12.99 a season.

