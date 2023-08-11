‘Red, White & Royal Blue’: How to Watch Prime Video’s New Romcom Online for Free

It’s been over four long years since Casey McQuiston published her debut novel, Red, White & Royal Blue , and now the bestseller and TikTok famous title’s steamy film adaptation is finally hitting screens across the country this week.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, Red, White & Royal Blue is one of the summer’s most hotly anticipated movies and what Rolling Stone‘s CT Jones calls “a gay romcom so bad it might be good.”

Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Britain’s Prince Henry, Uma Thurman as the President of the United States, and Taylor Zakhar Perez as her son Alex Claremont-Diaz, Red, White & Royal Blue follows Prince Henry and Alex as the two transform their rivalry into a budding romance after a tabloid scandal — and just as Thurman’s character is about to run for re-election.

Here’s how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online, including how you can stream it for free at home. The short answer: Stream it on Prime Video

Is Red, White & Royal Blue Going to Be on Amazon?

Yes, fans of the book can stream Red, White & Royal Blue when it premieres on Amazon on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Stream it on Prime Video

How to Watch Red, White & Royal Blue Online Free

If you want to watch one of the summer’s most buzzed-about movies, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership and a login to Prime Video to watch Red, White & Royal Blue for free online. Amazon Prime subscriptions cost $14.99 per month, or $139 per year, while Prime Video costs $8.99 per month. Amazon also offers a 30-day free Prime trial so you can watch Prime Video before committing to a subscription. Stream it on Prime Video

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

As Amazon puts it in Red, White & Royal Blue‘s synopsis, Alex’s and Prince Henry’s “long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.” Editor’s picks

Red, White & Royal Blue: Rating, Runtime, Reviews

Directed by Matthew López, Red, White & Royal Blue is rated R and has a runtime of 2 hours, 1 minute. Trending Johnny Hardwick, Voice of Conspiracy Nut Dale Gribble on 'King of the Hill,' Dead at 64 Tory Lanez After 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Refuse to Apologize' Rauw Alejandro Didn’t Need to Share His Rosalia Breakup Song With the Entire World Carrie Underwood Stuns Guns N' Roses Fans With Motörhead Cover

“In the past two years, queer romcoms have often been weighed down by what they have to represent,” Jones writes in the Rolling Stone review. “They are ‘firsts,’ or ‘historic,’ or ‘unapologetically queer,’ laden with buzzwords and expectations that annoyingly have real-world impact on the next films made. With Red, White & Royal Blue seemingly attempting to straddle the line between BookTok virality and on-screen sensuality, the film is content with being merely rewatchable. It’s easy to imagine someone finishing it and not remembering enough to click play again a few weeks later. For a more ambitious film, that would be seen as defeat, but the Prime Video Original actually manages to achieve a small victory — its coronation as a surface-level watch going down as easily as that fated wedding cake.”

Is Red, White & Royal Blue Based on a Book?

Yes. And just in time for the premiere on Prime Video, fans can pick up a copy of the book that inspired the film adaptation for a 36% discount on Amazon right now. McQuiston’s 2019 New York Times bestselling novel is available in paperback and on sale for under $11 online, and fans can also get it on Kindle with a free trial.