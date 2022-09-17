How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events

More than four billion people are expected to tune in Monday to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest.

After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family.

Here’s what to know about Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and where to find a live stream to watch the proceedings online.

When Is Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral? Date, Time

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II takes place this Monday, September 19 beginning at 11am British local time. For Americans, that means the Queen’s funeral will take place at 6am ET / 3am PT.

The Queen is currently lying in state in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster, after having arrived in Procession from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. According to the Palace, the Queen’s coffin will be transported from Westminster Palace to Westminster Abbey on Monday beginning at 10:44am British time (5:44am ET), with a procession led by the Royal Navy. Following the Coffin will be King Charles, members of the Royal Family and members of The King’s Household.

The procession will arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10:52am BST, where it will then be carried inside for the State Funeral Service.

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on TV

Every major U.S. network is expected to air Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live on TV, so if you have a basic cable package or a digital antenna (like this one from Amazon), you’ll be able to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Online

Don’t have cable or looking for a live stream of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral? There are a number of ways to watch the Queen’s funeral online.

1. Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sling

Sling’s live TV service gets you more than 30 different channels in both its Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers, with a number of these channels streaming Queen Elizabeth’s funeral online.

We like the Sling Blue package, which gets you access to CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, in addition to BBC America. All of those channels are expected to live stream the funeral and have coverage from London throughout the day.

Get Sling TV at a reduced rate of $17.50 here and then head to the Sling app to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on your smart TV, or stream the proceedings from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Buy Sling TV Subscription $17.50

2. Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service and a subscription to Peacock includes live TV on NBC stations — all of which are expected to air the funeral.

Right now, the streamer is offering a special offer that gets you into its Peacock Premium tier for just $1.99 month for your first 12 months. Sign up for Peacock to watch the Queen’s funeral live on your local NBC affiliate without cable.

Buy Peacock Subscription $1.99

3. Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of all CBS stations, so if you want to stream a CBS feed of the Queen’s funeral, you can sign-up for a Paramount+ plan, which starts at just $4.99 here.

Paramount+ also offers a 7-day free trial so if you don’t want to commit to a plan, you can simply sign-up for the free trial here and then use it to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral online.

Buy Paramount+ Subscription $4.99

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Online Free

Want to watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral online for free? There are a couple of ways to find a free stream of the funeral online.

The Paramount+ free trial gets you free access to watch the funeral on CBS.

You can also try fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial that includes live streaming of ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX. All four of those major networks will be airing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral live, so you can use your fuboTV free trial to switch between the channels throughout the morning.

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on British TV in the U.S.

If you prefer to watch U.K. coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, you’ll need a VPN (virtual private network) to switch your IP location to outside of the U.S. We like ExpressVPN (about $12.95 to use) or AtlasVPN ($10.95 a month).

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be televised in the U.K. on BBC One, BBC News, ITV and Sky News.

Britain’s King Charles III attends a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 16, 2022 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth Funeral Details, Schedule, Attendees

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be the first State Funeral in the U.K. since Winston Churchill’s death in 1965. State Funerals are organized and paid for by the State and reserved for the monarchy, though the Queen requested a State Funeral for Churchill (for comparison, Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 was billed as a “Royal Ceremonial Funeral”).

According to the Palace, the State Funeral Service will be “attended by Heads of State and Overseas Government Representatives, including Foreign Royal Families, Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers.” President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to be among the foreign dignitaries at the service.

Other guests are expected to include recipients of the Victoria Cross and George Cross, British Government and Parliament officials and “Her Majesty’s Patronages,” along with other public representatives.

The State Funeral Service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster. And while the British Prime Minister will give a reading, the newly-crowned King Charles is not expected to speak.

Towards the end of the Service, at approximately 11:55am BST (6:55am ET), the Last Post will sound followed by two minutes of silence to be observed in the Abbey, and throughout the United Kingdom. The National Anthem will bring the Queen’s funeral to a close at approximately 12 noon local time.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin will make a small procession outside Westminster Abbey, with the King and members of the Royal Family once again following in procession.

The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse to travel to Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried at St. George’s Chapel, alongside her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I, the Queen Mother.

The committal service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle will be a private affair, with only family members in attendance. That part of the Queen’s funeral will not be broadcast to the public.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history before passing away this month. She was 96.