‘Power Book III’ Returns for Season Two: Here’s How to Stream ‘Raising Kanan’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“Family. Us. I know we’ve got our differences, but at the end of the day, we blood,” begins the new trailer for Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Two, as Wu-Tang’s “C.R.E.A.M.” plays in the background. “And that’s way more important than any static that’s between us.”

One of the most anticipated new seasons of TV is going back to the Nineties in Queens for more with the latest installment of Power Book III. Starring MeKai Matthew Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Malcom Hays, and directed by Mario Van Peebles, the crime drama franchise’s prequel arrives with a new crop of episodes this week, premiering August 14, 2022, on Starz.

Buy: Starz Subscription at $5

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Power Book III online, plus when you can stream each episode of Raising Kanan’s new season.

When Does Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Two Premiere?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan‘s second season premiered on Sunday August 14, 2022, exclusively on Starz and the Starz app.

Watch Power Book III on TV if you have Starz as part of your cable package. You can also stream it online through the Starz app on Roku, Xbox, Apple TV, and your smart TV.

Buy: Starz Subscription at $5

How to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online

If you’re a fan of the Power saga and want to tune into the new episodes of Raising Kanan, you’ll need to sign up for a Starz subscription. Starz is the only streaming platform you can watch all the new episodes for Power Book III‘s second season online.

How Much Is a Starz Subscription?

Starz subscriptions normally cost $8.99 per month to watch all the new series, including Power Book III: Raising Kanan. But for a limited time, Starz is running a new promotion that gets new subscribers access to the streaming platform and all its hit shows for an unbeatable $5 per month for their first three months of streaming. That’s nearly an extra $12 in your streaming wallet.

Buy: Starz Subscription at $5/month for 3 months

Get the deal to watch Power Book III online live and on-demand. Starz lets you stream Power on your computer, tablet, phone and connected TV.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season Two: Number of Episodes

Just like the first season of Power Book III, which originally aired back in 2021, the second season of Raising Kanan features 10 episodes in total. Each of the episodes premieres weekly, so you’ll have a couple months to watch the show before the season finale airs later this fall.

So what’s in store for Kanan Stark, his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, and the cast of Power Book III this season?

According to an official synopsis from Starz, expect no shortage of edge-of-your-seat twists. But if you haven’t caught up on the first season, there may be potential spoilers ahead here:

“Kanan Stark escaped Queens at the end of the first season after putting two bullets in the chest of Detective Malcolm Howard. But Kanan returns home to find that Howard and the dangerous secret he holds — he is Kanan’s father — are both alive and well. And while Raq isn’t about to let this secret upend Kanan’s life and alter her relationship with him forever, Kanan has plans of his own. As he searches for the truth, so does Howard’s partner, Detective Burke, who grows increasingly suspicious that Howard is hiding something.”

Will There Be a Power Book III Season Three?

Good news, Power fans. Just hours before the second season premiere, Starz announced that it was renewing the franchise for another round of episodes for Season Three. According to reports, work on the next chapter in the franchise starts in New York in summer 2022.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naive teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming, said in a statement this week, per the Hollywood Reporter. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”

How to Watch the Entire Power Franchise Online

After binging the new season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, you can catch up on all the episodes and seasons that came before it. All of the previous seasons in the popular Power universe storyline are available to binge right now online, including with a Starz subscription.

Buy: Starz Subscription at $5

Starring 50 Cent as the character Kanan, Joseph Sikora, Greg Serano, and Luis Antonio Ramos, all six seasons of Power are still currently streaming on Starz, which originally aired back in 2014. Once you’ve binged through all of the first seasons, you can start watching the spinoff series, including Power Book II: Ghost, and Power Book IV: Force, now available to watch on Starz.