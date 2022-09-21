Watch Pete Davidson Return in New Rom-Com ‘Meet Cute’ With Kaley Cuoco

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Months after Pete Davidson’s nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian ended, the Saturday Night Live star is back in the spotlight once again with his new romantic comedy, Meet Cute, starring alongside Kaley Cuoco.

Premiering September 21 on Peacock, the new movie isn’t your typical rom-com, and follows Cuoco’s character Sheila and Davidson’s Gary as the duo that — you guessed it — has their very own meet-cute. But as it turns out, this isn’t exactly your usual run-in. Naturally, there’s a time machine involved.

“When Sheila and Gary meet, it’s love at first sight — until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all,” the Peacock film’s synopsis reads. “Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.”

Ready to speed up to the part where you get to stream it? Here’s everything you need to know to watch Meet Cute online right now.

When Does Meet Cute Premiere?

The new comedy Meet Cute, starring Cuoco and Davidson, premiered on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, exclusively on Peacock.

How to Watch Meet Cute Online

If you’re trying to find where to stream Meet Cute, the only place you can watch it right now is on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service and app. And because this is a Peacock Original, that means it’s an exclusive comedy that you can only watch if you have a Peacock subscription.

Peacock is one of the few streaming services that offers a free tier, and you can watch a big library of comedies, dramas, and other titles without paying a monthly membership fee. That said, a lot of the newer releases that you can stream require the Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plans.

How to Watch Meet Cute on Peacock

Peacock Premium normally costs $4.99 per month, but Peacock is running a limited-time promotion that gets you a Premium membership for as little as $1.99 per month for up to 12 months at the time of this writing.

Peacock Premium Plus, meantime, costs $9.99 per month and lets you stream without the interruption of ads for most titles. With a Premium Plus plan, you can also download a majority of the movies and episodes on Peacock so you can watch them at any time.

Is Meet Cute Streaming for Free?

We hate to break it to you, but you can’t watch Meet Cute online for free. If you want to watch Meet Cute, you’ll need a Peacock Premium membership. Once you have that, you can watch it on any of your devices, connect Peacock to Apple TV, or cast the movie to any of your connected devices, including smart TVs, Fire TV, or a Roku.

Meet Cute: Plot, Cast, Runtime

Directed by Alex Lehmann, the new film has a runtime of about 1 hour and 29 minutes. Along with Cuoco and Davidson, Meet Cute also stars Deborah S. Craig, Sierra Fisk, Rock Kohli, Andrew Stevens Purdy, and Wesley Holloway. Cuoco, who starred in and executive produced her HBO Max hit The Flight Attendant, also serves as an executive producer on the comedy.

Peacock: Best Streaming Deals, Promotions, Offers

One of the best current streaming service deals you can get is Peacock's Premium package discount for just $1.99 per month over a 12-month period. After the trial ends, you'll pay the standard $4.99 monthly plan rate for your Peacock membership.

With your Peacock subscription, you can stream thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and even sports online. A Premium plan also gets you streaming access to live news and new shows from channels like Bravo and NBC.