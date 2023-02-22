‘Party Down’ Returns: How to Watch the Reboot on Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“All dressed up and going nowhere.” It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen the catering crew of Party Down on our screens. But thanks to a reboot on Starz, the show — starring Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, Ryan Hansen, and Ken Marino — returns for another round of parties in the third season of the cult comedy.

Buy Starz Subscription at $5/month for 3 months

Party Down Season Three premieres exclusively on Starz on Feb. 24. Along with a majority of the main cast, Party Down‘s new season will see appearances from a slew of guest stars, including Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman, James Marsden, Liv Hewson, and Bobby Moynihan.

If you want to watch the new season of Party Down, you can stream Season Three on Starz starting at 9 p.m. ET/PST. According to a Starz release, Party Down‘s new season includes six total episodes, with Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheride, and the show’s star Adam Scott serving as executive producers on the new chapter.

Don’t have a Starz subscription? The streamer currently has an offer that lets you sign up for a monthly package for just $5/month for your first three months. That’s up to 44% of savings for three months on your subscription, and it’s the best offer Starz has offered so far this year.

Buy ‘Party Down’ Season 3 Trending Trump Used $10 Million of Donor Money to Pay His Personal Legal Bills Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine Rolling Stones Recorded a New Song With Paul McCartney An Attempt to Subpoena Drake at His Mansion for the XXXTentacion Trial Did Not Go Well Editor’s picks

But that’s not your only way to watch the new episodes of Party Down at a discount. You can also get a 7-day free trial to Starz through your Prime Video membership. New members can add a Starz package to their 30-day free Prime Video trial, and stream new episodes of Party Down without committing to the monthly subscription fee for a Starz subscription. Once your free trials are up, you’ll pay $14.99/month for Prime Video, and $8.99/month for Starz. Want to catch up on the show up until the third season? All the previous episodes are also available to stream on Starz and Prime Video.

Buy Prime Video Free Tiral at Amazon

As far as what devoted Party Down fans can expect of the show’s next era, Starz explains that the show, much like real life, arrives a decade since we last met up with the catering team in L.A. “Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott),” Starz says in a release. “After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone in February, Rudd, who co-created the show and was originally set to play Scott’s character Henry Pollard, said that “there’s a universal relatability to [Party Down].”

Rudd continued, telling Alan Sepinwall, “This is a collection of people who have loftier goals, who are maybe not where they want to be in their station in life at the current moment. And yet they need each other, even though they can antagonize one another, more than they admit. Early on [in development], we talked about Taxi, where you had all of these people in this one spot, and they’re at work, and they all need each other. And I think that that is something that everybody can kind of relate to… or most people anyway. And it’s funny. It’s just funny. And I think you kind of like all those characters.”