Oscars 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch the 95th Academy Awards Online

The 2023 Oscar nominations are out and this year’s show promises to be a spirited affair, with a host of fan-favorite flicks vying for an Academy Award against some less widely-seen critical darlings.

The hit indie smash Everything Everywhere All At Once leads all films with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, and acting noms for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan.

Elvis and The Fabelmans also picked up Best Picture nominations, along with Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Everything culminates at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

If you’re looking to watch the Oscars this year, read on. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Oscars on TV, plus a few ways to find an Oscars live stream online, to watch the show through your smart TV, streaming device, or laptop.

When Are the Oscars 2023? Air Date, Channel, Time

The 2023 Oscar s air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (there will also be a replay at 8 p.m. PT for west coast viewers). As usual, ABC will broadcast the award show this year.

How to Watch the Oscars on TV

If you want to watch the Oscars on live TV, tune in to ABC during the times above. You’ll need a cable package with ABC (like this one from AT&T), or a digital antenna (like this one, which costs about $30 on Amazon). The digital antenna can pick up all your local channels, including ABC so you can watch the Oscars on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

If you’re a cord-cutter, fear not: below are a few ways to watch the Oscars live online without a cable.

How to Stream the 2023 Oscars Online Free

Thanks to live TV streaming services and smart device TV channels, it is possible to stream the 2023 Oscars online without cable, and even a couple ways to watch the Oscars for free. Here are your options.

1. Watch the Oscars on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is just what it sounds like: everything in Hulu's on-demand streaming library, plus the ability to stream live TV channels. The service, which costs $69.99 per month, gets you more than 60 top channels, including ABC, meaning you can stream the Oscars online on Hulu + Live TV.

Better still, Hulu + Live TV includes free access to Disney+ and ESPN+, making this an incredible value that extends well beyond the Oscars live stream.

Better still, Hulu + Live TV includes free access to Disney+ and ESPN+, making this an incredible value that extends well beyond the Oscars live stream.

Buy Hulu + Live TV Subscription $69.99

2. Stream the Oscars Online Free on DIRECTV Stream

DIRECTV Stream is one of the newer streaming services out there but it’s also one of the best, with more than 75 live TV channels, including ABC. Even better? You can watch the Oscars on DIRECTV Stream for free with the site’s 5-day free trial offer.

Get the free trial here and use it to live stream the Oscars online free on ABC. Once your week is up, you can choose to continue on at the $74.99/month rate or cancel your subscription.

Buy 5-Day Free Trial DIRECTV Stream

3. Stream the Oscars Online Free on fuboTV

If you’re looking for another way to stream the Oscars for free online, check out fuboTV. The live TV subscription service lets you stream the ABC channel (and more than 100 others) from your laptop, phone, tablet or TV.

Fubo is also currently offering a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch the Oscars online free. Sign up for the free trial here, and enjoy a free Oscars live stream on ABC. After the seven-day free trial, fuboTV costs $74.99 per month.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial fuboTV

Oscars 2023 Host, Presenters, Performers

As usual, this year’s Oscars will be a star-studded event.

After having three hosts last year — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes — the Oscars return to a solo host in 2023, with Jimmy Kimmel once again leading the proceedings.

After having three hosts last year — Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes — the Oscars return to a solo host in 2023, with Jimmy Kimmel once again leading the proceedings.

While the list of presenters and performers have yet to be announced, there could be a couple of A-list singers taking the stage: Rihanna is up for her first-ever Oscar trophy, nominated for her song "Lift Me Up," off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Lady Gaga, meantime, is nominated for "Hold My Hand," from Top Gun: Maverick. They'll both go up against Kala Bhairava, whose song "Naatu Naatu" (form the hit film RRR) is the first song from an Indian film to receive a nomination in the category.

The “Best Original Song” nominees have all typically been invited to perform on the Oscars stage, so we could see Gaga and Rihanna at this year’s ceremony.

Catch all the action live when the 2023 Academy Awards air on ABC March 12.