Here’s How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season Two for Free

The latest season of Hulu’s hit comedy, which stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, returns this summer. Here are the top ways to start the series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

There might be a new murderer living in the apartment complex (again), and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu’s second season of Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu renewed the comedic mystery back in September, even before viewers found out who was responsible for character Tim Kono’s death. And now the true crime-obsessed trio is back with more episodes of their own podcast — all while in the midst of trying to solve the new at-home mystery that happened in the Arconia during the Season One finale.

Buy: Stream 'Only Murders in the Building'… at Hulu

Here’s how to watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two for free, and catch up on the comedy’s first season right now before the new episodes premiere online.

When Does Only Murders in the Building Season Two Premiere?

The only place to watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two is on Hulu starting June 28, 2022.

How to Watch Only Murders in the Building Season Two Free on Hulu

Along with the complete first season, you have a few ways to stream new episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season Two for free on Hulu.

Hulu Free Trial: You can stream the hit series with a 30-day free trial to Hulu. The service on its own runs you $6.99 per month otherwise. Hulu also provides a 30-day free trial for its No Ads package (normally $12.99 per month).

Buy: Get 30-Day Free Trial at Hulu

Disney+ Bundle: Only Murders in the Building Season Two is also streamable through certain bundles, including the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you access to everything that’s streaming on Hulu and ESPN+. That bundle costs just under $14 a month, but if you’re already signed up for each service individually, this is the deal to jump on before your next billing cycle rolls around.

Buy: Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle Deal at $13.99

RELATED: TV Review: ‘Only Murders in the Building’: A Podcast Parody That Shoots to Kill

Only Murders in the Building Season Two: Cast, Number of Episodes

The premiere of the new season of Only Murders in the Building airs on Hulu June 28, and there will be 10 episodes in Season Two. The cast includes Selena Gomez (Mabel), Steve Martin (Charles) and Martin Short (Oliver), as well as stars Tina Fey (playing Cinda Canning, who hosts a new podcast this season called Only Murderers in the Building), Nathan Lane (Teddy), and Cara Delevingne (Alice).

How to Watch Steve Martin and Martin Short’s Other Movies Online

Only Murders in the Building isn’t the first project Martin and Short have worked on together. You can also watch the stars together in the Eighties comedy Three Amigos!, in addition to renting or buying 1991’s Father of the Bride and 1995’s Father of the Bride Part II on Amazon Prime Video.

In This Article: Hulu, Martin Short, RS Recommends, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin

