How to Watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ on Disney+: Stream the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

Star Wars has been around for decades yet the franchise keeps getting better and better. Disney+ consistently rolls out new Star Wars TV shows, all of which have received positive accolades from new and old fans. The latest in the Star Wars universe is Obi-Wan Kenobi, with its six-episode arc coming to a conclusion on June 22.

Wondering how to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Star Wars show and how to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Release Date, Episodes, Runtime

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+. There are six episodes in total, with the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi hitting Disney+ on June 22.

Similar to other Disney+ shows, we expect episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to run somewhere between 40 to 45 minutes, although this may vary on a weekly basis.

How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Online

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to stream the new Star Wars show. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and will let you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi now.

If you’re looking to get more out of your subscription, go with the Disney+ bundle deal, which gives you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. Use it to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online and access Hulu’s vast library of TV shows and movies as well as sports games and more on ESPN+.

Choose either of these Disney+ subscriptions and stream Obi-Wan Kenobi on your laptop, TV or smartphone. You’ll even be able to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi by casting the episodes on your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV or even the Fire TV Stick 4K.

How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Online Free

Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new subscribers but there are other ways to stream Obi-Wan Kenobi for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. This way you can stream Obi-Wan Kenobi online free on Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Cast, Synopsis, Spoilers

Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, both reprising their roles from the Star Wars prequels. The new Star Wars TV show is set about 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, following the events of Kenobi’s greatest defeat — losing his best friend and apprentice as he morphed from Anakin Skywalker to the infamous Sith Lord (Darth Vader).

The series is also presumably set a few years before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, meaning Luke Skywalker is still a young child and Kenobi is (probably) exiled somewhere on Tatooine.

Disney+ has every Star Wars movie and TV show ever made. This means you can watch new originals like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and old classics like the original Star Wars trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

