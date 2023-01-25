The Killer Robot Film ‘M3GAN’ Just Got a Surprise Streaming Release Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget Avatar and the recently-announced Oscar nominees — the breakout hit this year has been a low-budget horror film about a life-sized doll that takes on a mind of her own.

Yes, we’re talking about M3GAN (short for Model 3 Generative Android). The Blumhouse film about an overly loyal child’s companion was released in December and has quickly gone from a cult-favorite to a certified hit. Filmed on a budget of just $12 million, M3GAN has now surpassed $126 million worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2023.

Though it’s still playing in theaters, you can now also stream M3GAN online.

How to Stream M3GAN Online

Want to watch M3GAN online? The doll horror film is now available to rent on Amazon or on iTunes/Apple TV. The M3GAN rental price is $19.99 and you have 48 hours to finish the film once you start streaming it.

Prefer to download M3GAN to watch on-demand? Buy the film on Amazon for $24.99 and get an HD download that is yours to own and keep. You can also purchase the film on Apple for $24.99.

Want to stream M3GAN online free? As of now, the way to watch M3GAN online is by renting or purchasing it though it’s expected to hit streaming services soon.

Since M3GAN was distributed by Universal Pictures, the horror film will likely find a streaming home on Peacock, which is the NBCUniversal streaming arm. Most films have a 90-day theatrical window, so based on M3GAN’s opening weekend in December, you can expect M3GAN to be streaming online on Peacock some time in March.

A Peacock subscription costs just $4.99 a month and will let you watch M3GAN online free should it arrive on the streaming platform.

Another way to watch M3GAN? Pick up the film on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.

M3GAN Runtime, Rating, Spoilers

Written by horror movie vet Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2), M3GAN follows a young girl named Cady, whose aunt designs a robot doll to help care for her after Cady’s parents are killed in a terrible tragedy. But things take an unexpected turn when M3GAN becomes overprotective of Cady, threatening anyone — and anything — that comes too close to the child.

Starring Allison Willams and Violet McGraw, M3GAN is rated PG-13 with a runtime of one hour and 42 minutes.

The film has become a huge hit not only in theaters but in the pop culture lexicon, inspiring countless memes and a surge in fan-made costumes and merch. It also inspired a Saturday Night Live sketch titled “M3GAN 2.0.”

Watch M3GAN online now by renting or buying it from Amazon here.