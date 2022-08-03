‘Lightyear’ Is Here: Where to Stream the New Pixar Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“To infinity, and beyond!” the toy astronaut Buzz Lightyear famously said nearly 27 years ago in the original Toy Story movie. And now, with several films in the Disney and Pixar franchise, Toy Story fans will get to know the story that inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys from the 1995 animated classic.

Here’s how you can still find tickets to see Lightyear in theaters, and where you can stream it online right now.

Review: Lightyear Transforms a Pixar O.G. From Action Figure to Disney Action Hero

Is Lightyear Going to Be on Disney+?

Yes, you can now stream Lightyear in IMAX Enhanced with your Disney+ subscription. The film arrived on the streaming platform on August 3, 2022, after it played in theaters starting in June. Anyone with a Disney+ plan can watch Lightyear online, and you can download the movie or add it to your GroupWatch through the app so multiple people can watch it together even if you’re not in the same room. Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

Buy: Sign Up for Disney+ at $7.99

How to Watch Lightyear Online for Free

You can’t currently stream Lightyear online for free, and it’s still not yet available to purchase on Blu-ray or DVD. To watch it on Disney+, you’ll need a subscription to the streamer to watch Lightyear online. Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual Disney+ subscription for $79.99.

Buy: Sign Up for Disney+ at $7.99

Disney+ doesn’t have a free trial, but Verizon customers with certain Unlimited plans can get it for free with the Disney+ on Us promotion.

Buy: Disney+ on Us Deal at Verizon

To get more out of your streaming, you can get the Disney+ Bundle, which includes Hulu (ad-supported) and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Buy: Disney+ Bundle Deal With Hulu and ESPN+ at $13.99

Is Lightyear Streaming on Prime Video?

Yes, you can stream Lightyear directly through Prime Video. The movie’s available to purchase for $25.99 right now, though you may soon be able to rent Lightyear through Prime Video at a later date.

Buy: 'Lightyear' at $25.99

When Did Lightyear Premiere in Theaters?

Lightyear premiered in theaters on June 17, 2022. The film’s rollout took a detour from other previous animated releases, exclusively playing in theaters before getting its streaming release. Tickets are still available to purchase online on Fandango.

Buy: 'Lightyear' Tickets at Fandango

How to Watch Every Toy Story Movie Online Free

With Chris Evans as the voice of Buzz, Keke Palmer as the voice of Izzy Hawthorne, Taika Waititi as the voice of Mo, and Peter Sohn as the voice of Buzz’s robotic cat Sox, Lightyear is based on the story behind the Buzz, the toy from Toy Story. And if you want to revisit the franchise that introduced the world to the unforgettable astronaut, all four Toy Story movies are streaming online. Here’s where you can stream them for free and buy them online.

Where to Stream Toy Story

The 1995 Toy Story original is streaming for free on Disney+, or is available to rent or buy digitally on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 2

The Toy Story sequel is streaming free on Disney+; you can rent or buy it on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 3

Stream Toy Story 3 free on Disney+, or rent it for $3.99 in UHD or buy it for $9.99 on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Toy Story 4

The final film in the Toy Story franchise is streaming free on Disney+, and it’s also available to rent or own from Prime Video.

Buy: 'Toy Story' Complete Collection at $33.98

Don’t want to stream the digital versions of the Toy Story films? You can also buy the complete Toy Story collection on DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon. Right now, the complete sets are both discounted online.

Just in time for its theatrical release, Lightyear already has several collectibles that celebrate Buzz and new characters, like Sox. Collectors can score this Funko Pop! figure after seeing the film. Pre-orders are now available, and it’ll officially get released on August 12, 2022.

Buy: Buzz Lightyear Funko Pop! at $12.99