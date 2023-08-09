How to Watch Every ‘Jurassic Park’ Movie in Order Online

In 2022, Jurassic World Dominion released to the world, seemingly the final chapter in the Jurassic Park saga. If you don’t want 65 million years for cloning technology to get advanced enough to witness the re-creation of dinosaurs from DNA, or can’t travel to one of the Universal theme parks to get up close and personal, we’ve got you covered. It’s been 29 years since the first Jurassic Park film, but with six movies across three decades, it’s easy to lose a bit of the dino plot along the way. If you’re looking to binge-watch the entire series, this is the best way to watch all the Jurassic Park movies in order online.

The good news is that unlike the alternate universes and time-warp shenanigans of the Star Trek timeline, or the lore spread thin across multiple TV shows and movies like the MCU timeline, the streaming order of the Jurassic Park films is pretty simple, going in chronological order by the year they were released. Ready to jump in and host your own Jurassic Park movie marathon? Here’s how to watch all the Jurassic Park films online, in order.

How to Watch the Jurassic Park Movies for Free Online

Before seeing Jurassic World Dominion, here’s everywhere you can watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies online. The first three Jurassic Park films are all on Max, but others are spread across various streaming sites like Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock (including the latest Jurassic World Dominion film).

Where to Stream Jurassic Park Free Online

The original Jurassic Park film is streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, Max. Hulu and Max subscribers can stream the blockbuster online for free, while you can rent the movie for $3.99 on Prime Video.

If you don’t have Hulu, you can sign up for Hulu’s 30-day free trial for the ad-supported or ad-free package, and stream the Jurassic Park films before paying the monthly fee.

Max, meantime, doesn't offer a free trial, but there are a few ways you can stream Jurassic Park on Max for free. Cricket Wireless customers with the unlimited $60/month plan can get Max with their plan. Get Max with Cricket Wireless here.

Another way to get Max for free is through AT&T's Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Choice plans. Get Max with AT&T here.

Another way to get Max for free is through AT&T’s Unlimited Elite, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Choice plans. Get Max with AT&T here.

Where to Stream The Lost World: Jurassic Park Online

Stream the Jurassic Park sequel online on Hulu and Max.

Where to Stream Jurassic Park 3 Online

You can watch the final movie in the original Jurassic Park trilogy on Hulu and Max.

Where to Stream Jurassic World Online

Jurassic World fans can rent or purchase the 2015 blockbuster starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Prime Video.

Where to Stream Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Online

Released in 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available to rent in UHD for $3.99 or to own for $14.99 on Prime Video.

How to Watch Jurassic Park in Chronological Order

Like we mentioned above, the Jurassic Park movies are already in chronological order, so you can watch them in order of release year. But there’s also the associated media, which includes four seasons of the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (which runs concurrent to the movie timeline), or Battle at Big Rock, a YouTube short film about the first modern conflict between humans and dinosaurs.