How to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’: Stream the ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Online

Three years after the GoT finale, you can catch the rise and fall of the Targaryen family on HBO Max

The prequel to Game of Thrones has been a long time coming for those who were disappointed in the initial series finale, which wrapped back in summer 2019. But even before then, George R. R. Martin had released another book in the GoT saga titled Fire & Blood in 2018 that depicted the rise of the Targaryen family, and their ultimate demise. And this weekend, House of the Dragon premieres as the much-anticipated adaption on HBO Max.

The series is set 200 years before Game of Thrones during a time of peace in the Seven Kingdoms — but not for long. House of the Dragon documents the last surviving Dragonriders of the world, and the ruling family of Westeros, the House Targaryen. The show will likely dive into the epically bloody civil war, the “Dance of Dragons,” and the reason for the House Targaryen’s feeble numbers in GoT. Family feuds and deception abound, and changing protagonists faster than you can say “Rhaenyra Targaryen”.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch House of the Dragon online, plus how to binge Game of Thrones the complete series for free online and catch up before the prequel airs.

House of the Dragon Premiere Date and Time

Want to know when House of the Dragon premieres online? You can stream House of the Dragon when the first episode premieres on August 21 on HBO Max at 9 PM ET (6 PM PT).

How to Watch House of the Dragon Online

Want to watch House of the Dragon online? House of the Dragon‘s first season airs exclusively on HBO, so HBO Max is the only place you’ll be able to stream new episodes of House of the Dragon online, so long as you’re signed up for a subscription.

An HBO Max ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, while an HBO Max subscription with ads runs $9.99 each month. If you want to stream House of the Dragon and other series on the platform without interruptions, you won’t be disappointed by paying the few extra bucks for the ad-free plan.

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream House of the Dragon online, as well as the previous eight seasons of Game of Thrones. New episodes of House of the Dragon will premiere every Sunday, and you can watch the new season of House of the Dragon on-demand as episodes hit the streaming service.

How to Watch House of the Dragon Free Online

HBO Max doesn’t currently offer a free trial to stream House of the Dragon online free, but the streamer is offering a new promotion so you can save on your subscription.

Right now, you can save over 40% when you prepay for a year with this limited-time HBO Max deal. Compared to playing monthly for your subscription, this summer promo brings the cost down to just $69.99 (normally $104.99). If you’re a new (or lapsed!) subscriber, you can take advantage of this deal to save on your subscription to stream House of the Dragon online. The deal ends 10/30, so act fast if you want to watch House of the Dragon before the first season ends.

Can You Watch Game of Thrones Without an HBO Max Subscription?

If you don’t have an HBO Max subscription, you can still catch up on Game of Thrones online. Purchase or rent individual episodes, seasons, and the entire Games of Thrones series to stream online through Prime Video and Vudu. Game of Thrones episodes cost $3.99 each in HD on Prime and $2.99 on Vudu, and you can buy entire seasons for $9.99 (or the entire season for $60 on Vudu).

House of the Dragon: Number of Episodes, Cast

The first season of House of the Dragon from creator-showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik includes 10 episodes. This new series will feature cast members Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Will There Be A House of the Dragon Season 2?

With the highly-anticipated first season finally here, can fans expect another season in the hit franchise? HBO has yet to confirm anything officially, but according to Hollywood Reporter, they’re prepared to greenlight a second season “very quickly” if the ratings are high enough after the show’s initial debut.

For now, you can watch House of the Dragon online on HBO Max when it premiere here.

