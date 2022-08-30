How to Watch ‘House of Hammer’ Online: Where to Stream the Armie Hammer Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Last year, actor Armie Hammer faced several accusations of violent sexual assault, stemming from unverified screengrabs of text messages purportedly sent by the actor to his mistresses, and from an account by a woman who called herself “Effie.” With depictions of extreme cannibalism and bondage fetish scenarios, the texts and Effie’s account went viral, leading to some of Hammer’s exes coming forward to allege nonconsensual behavior on the part of the Oscar-nominated actor.

The LAPD also opened an investigation into the allegations, and despite his denying the accusations, Hammer has since dropped out of multiple projects.

Now, the allegations against Hammer are being examined in a three-part docuseries, House of Hammer, which also delves into the “dark secrets” of Hammer’s massively wealthy family. In the docuseries’ trailer, two of Hammer’s alleged victims and his aunt, Casey Hammer, appear as interviewees detailing the alleged misdeeds of Hammer and the other men in his family.

Looking to watch House of Hammer online?

House of Hammer Release Date

All three parts of House of Hammer will be released on Discovery+ on Friday, September 2.

Where to Watch House of Hammer Free Online

Because House of Hammer is a Discovery+ exclusive, the streaming service will be the only place to watch House of Hammer online.

Discovery+ is very affordable at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported plan, or $6.99 for an ad-free plan. Discovery+ has a seven-day free trial.

If you choose to continue your Discovery+ subscription after the free trial, you’ll find a good catalog of other content streaming on the platform besides House of Hammer. Although less well-known than bigger streamers, Discovery+ boasts popular shows from channels including HGTV, Food Network, History Channel, and CNN Originals.

Discovery+'s seven-day free trial

New and existing customers of Verizon Unlimited plans can add Discovery+ to their plan for free for six months. After those six months, the Discovery+ membership will go back up to its regular ad-free price of $6.99, which will be added to your Verizon bill.

This is another way to watch House of Hammer for free online.

How to Watch House of Hammer on TV

The new Armie Hammer doc is a streaming exclusive so you won’t be able to watch House of Hammer on a conventional cable TV channel. However, you can sign up for Discovery+ here and then use the Discovery+ app to watch House of Hammer on your smart TV, computer, tablet or phone.

