How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Online: Stream the Sequel on Disney+

Finally, the Sanderson sisters of Salem have returned to trouble a new generation in Hocus Pocus 2, the decades-later sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Taking place 29 years after the events of the first film, three high school students have to team up with a magic-savvy shopkeep to stop the Sanderson sisters, who have returned to present-day Salem looking for revenge.

The inimitable Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are set to return as Winifred ‘Winnie’ Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, and Sara Sanderson respectfully. Doug Jones is also reprising his role as zombie William ‘Billy’ Butcherson, Winnie’s former lover. The good news is you don’t have to wait for October 31st to see who sparked up the Black Flame Candle and brought back the wicked sisters.

Halloween is just around the corner, so anyone wanting to program a Hocus Pocus double feature now has the perfect movie to round it out. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to stream Hocus Pocus 2 online.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Time

Kicking off the Halloween season early, Hocus Pocus 2 flies onto Disney+ on Friday, September 30. The sequel will drop on the streamer at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online

Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to stream the new Hocus Pocus sequel. A Disney+ subscription will cost you $7.99 a month and will let you stream Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

For those of you looking for a better deal, try the Disney+ bundle which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the Disney+ bundle, you can watch both Hocus Pocus films on Disney+, and get access to Hulu’s roster of movies and TV shows and sports content with ESPN+.

You can stream Hocus Pocus 2 with either of these Disney+ subscriptions on your smart TV, laptop, or smartphone or even cast it using the Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV and other similar devices.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 Online Free

Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but you can stream Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Disney+ through other means.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Now, you’re ready to stream Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, and rewatch the original, too.

Hocus Pocus 2: Cast, Plot

The Hocus Pocus sequel stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, and Doug Jones reprising his role, as well. Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), and Sam Richardson (Veep, Detroiters) also join the cast in new roles.

We won’t be seeing several familiar faces from the original, as Omri Katz (Max), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), Thora Birch (Dani Dennison), and Jason Marsdan (Thackery Binx) will not be returning for Hocus Pocus 2.

The official plot summary reads, “Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” There was technically a sequel to Hocus Pocus already, published as a follow-up that released in July 2018 with the Hocus Pocus official novelization. The book sequel centers around Max and Allison’s daughter Poppy, and how she accidentally brings the Sanderson sisters back to life during Halloween. While it’s not clear how much from the book will be used in the movie, it’s worth a read for Hocus Pocus fans!

