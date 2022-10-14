Here’s Where to Stream All the ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grab your wands and Hogwarts robes, because after disappearing (and reappearing) a few times on different streaming services, including HBO Max, the series has finally landed in one place: all eight Harry Potter films are now streaming back on Peacock.

The latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts prequel series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore hit theaters April 15, and might signal an end of an era for the wizarding world on film. While the rest of the series was previously only streaming on Peacock, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and the adventures of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) will finally be all in one place on Peacock starting October 15.

It’s possible that the streamer could be making way for a potential live-action TV series, which is still in early talks from WarnerMedia. If you’re just looking to reminisce, the retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, just premiered on HBO Max, which reunites Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, along with director Chris Columbus, for a look back at memorable moments from the films, behind-the-scenes footage, and new cast interviews.

But if you can’t wait to go on a nostalgic trip through the magical world of Harry Potter, here’s how to stream the entire film series online before you watch the reunion special.

How to Watch Every Harry Potter Movie Online

You can stream every Harry Potter film with a you’ll need to have a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock’s streaming service starts at just $4.99 a month, and you can binge all eight movies with unlimited streaming, along with the streamer’s other series and movies like Halloween Ends (Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month).

Want to watch the Fantastic Beasts series online? While Peacock doesn’t have the Fantastic Beasts series, HBO Max currently has the films, so HBO Max is the only place you’ll be able to stream Fantastic Beasts online, so long as you’re signed up for a subscription.

An HBO Max ad-free plan costs just $14.99 each month, while an HBO Max subscription with ads runs $9.99 each month. If you want to stream Harry Potter and other films on the platform without interruptions, you won’t be disappointed by paying the few extra bucks for the ad-free plan.

How to Watch Harry Potter Free Online

Peacock offers a free tier, but you won’t be able to watch Harry Potter free on Peacock with that basic plan. Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will get the Harry Potter films to stream free stream online.

Don’t want to commit to a subscription just yet? There is a way you can stream Harry Potter online free: just sign up for Peacock Premium’s free trial, which gets you a week of free access to the streaming service.

Get the Peacock free trial here and use it to binge-watch all the Harry Potter films online free for seven days. After that, you can continue on with a monthly plan or simply cancel.

HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial right now, but there are a couple ways you can stream the Harry Potter films for free online. While you could pay a monthly fee to stream Harry Potter on HBO Max, we also found a few streaming hacks to test out the streaming service for free for a short time.

Hulu offers a 7-day free trial that includes HBO Max, so you can watch the Harry Potter films for free. Once your free trial ends, the package costs $14.99 each month. And if you’re an AT&T customer, you might want to check to see if you can get HBO Max free with your plan. Certain packages, including the wireless AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, come with HBO Max.

You can read more about which AT&T plans come with HBO Max free here.

How to Watch Harry Potter Without a Peacock Subscription

Besides Peacock, your best bet for watching the entire iconic film series is by purchasing it on Blu-ray or DVD with this gift set collection. You’ll always have access to any of the films in the series at any time, even if you don’t have WiFi or don’t want to pay for a monthly subscription to Peacock.

This box set gets you all all eight Harry Potter movies on Blu-ray, DVD, or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, plus bonus behind-the scenes content, interviews and featurettes.

If you have no clue where you’d even play a DVD or Blu-ray these days, you can still stream all the classic Harry Potter movies if you have an Amazon Prime account with Prime Video. You can buy each movie in the Harry Potter series on Prime for $14.99 each, or you can rent specific movies for $3.99 a piece, from the memorable first film, Sorcerer’s Stone, to the final battle for Hogwarts in Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Watching Harry Potter on Prime is also a good option if you’ve never seen the films before and want to check them out without reading through the whole series. Once the movies are downloaded, they’re yours to keep—you can watch your favorite wizarding students any time you want, with the ability to stream Harry Potter online, on your TV or computer.

Are the Harry Potter Books Still Available Online?

That being said, if you do want to reread the entire Harry Potter series before catching up with the films, there’s still a way to feel like you’re at Hogwarts even if you don’t have an Peacock or Prime subscription.

Amazon has all the Harry Potter books available in paperback and hardcover, as well as a limited-edition book set with all seven books packaged in a Hogwarts chest. Want the ability to take the magic with you anywhere? The e-book versions of the internationally bestselling books are also available online now.

Another option: you can sign up for an Audible free trial to listen to any of the Harry Potter books for free. The book is also yours to keep once it’s downloaded, even if you cancel your Audible subscription. An Audible subscription costs $14.95 per month, but your one-time free credit can be spent on any other book in Audible’s library, not just Harry Potter.