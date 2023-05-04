The Final Chapter: Here’s How to Watch and Stream ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Throw your mixtape in your Walkman, and grab your crew, because one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters May 5, signaling the end of a definitive MCU era. As director and writer James Gunn‘s farewell to the Marvel Universe (for now), this latest film focused on Rocket’s tragic origin story and the after-effects of Peter Quill losing Gamorra in Avengers: Endgame.

The conclusion of this beloved trilogy of spacefaring misfits have become one of the MCU’s biggest success stories, as Gunn turned a rag-tag group of relatively unknown characters into household names. If you’ve been eagerly awaiting this final chapter (and what’s gearing up to be the most emotional entry in the franchise yet), we’ve got you. Here’s how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and when you’ll eventually be able to watch all the Guardians films online free on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Release Date, Run time

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, May 5. The runtime is two hours and two minutes, and you can find showtimes and tickets online for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at a theater near you here.

When Will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Be on Disney+?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not available to stream online, but will eventually be coming to Disney+. Based on the release date of other MCU films on streaming, it likely won't be until mid-July at the earliest. The good news is we won't have to wait too long for films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to hit the streamer, as the most recent two entries in the MCU (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) both dropped on Disney+ after around 80-89 days.

If this timeline is the same, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should come to streaming around late-July to early-August at the latest.

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Online

You’ll eventually be able to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 exclusively on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month (with ads) and will give you access to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 online along with a ton of other Marvel content (see a full list here). For ad-free viewing, you can choose the plan that costs $10.99/month.

Once you’ve subscribed, you’ll be able to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on your smart TV, laptop, or tablet using Apple TV, Roku, or other similar devices.

If you’re looking for a better deal, go with the Disney Bundle Deal, which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $19.99/month. Once subscribed, you can stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it drops on Disney+, and even watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu or the next soccer game on ESPN+.

How to Watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Free Online

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for free when it comes to Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for free on Disney+ as soon as it drops.

How to Watch all the Guardians of the Galaxy Movies online

If you’re looking to stream Guardians of the Galaxy or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, all the Guardians movies (with the exception of Vol. 3) are available to watch on Disney+ now.

You can also the first two Guardians movies in a box set right now on Amazon. Each Guardians of the Galaxy movie is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Have End-Credit Scenes?

Yes, there are two post-credit scenes at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, similar to most other MCU movies. If you haven’t yet fallen pray to internet spoilers about the movie, you’ll definitely enjoy both post-credit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 scenes.