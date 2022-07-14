Watch Lea Michele and Naya Rivera’s Dueling ‘Funny Girl’ Solos on ‘Glee’ (Then Binge the Series Online)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you were a “gleek” or just a casual TV watcher, it was hard to escape the cult of Glee at the height of the musical comedy’s heyday in the early 2010s. A show about a high school glee club (and the adolescent drama that occurs between its members), the FOX series debuted in May 2009 and was an instant hit with both viewers and critics alike.

Glee eventually ran for six seasons with more than 120 episodes produced. The show also made household names out of its stars like Lea Michele, Darren Criss and the late Naya Rivera, while addressing topics that were previously unheard of for a high school series — namely Kurt’s coming out story, Quinn’s pregnancy and, sadly, the real-life passing of Cory Monteith, who played the star quarterback Finn.

Though it ended in 2015, Glee is back in the headlines this week after it was announced that star Lea Michele would take over from Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. In a case of life imitating art, Michele’s character on Glee (Rachel Berry) famously covered the musical’s iconic hit, “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” in season one; Rachel would eventually land the lead in Funny Girl as part of her storyline in season five.

What fans may have forgotten, however, is that Rivera also took on the song in a season 5 episode, appropriately titled “Frenemies,” where Rivera’s character Santana auditions to be Rachel’s understudy in Funny Girl.

Fans will get to hear Michele take on the role for real beginning September 6 when she debuts as Fanny at the August Wilson Theatre. See showtimes and tickets here.

As for Glee, while the show’s been off streaming services for a bit, you can finally watch Glee online, with the complete series available to on both Hulu and Disney+. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Glee Online

If you want to watch Glee online, there are a few ways to do it. You can either stream Glee online through Disney+ or Hulu, or purchase the complete series on Blu-ray/DVD or as a digital download.

1. Watch Glee on Disney+

The entire six seasons of Glee are now streaming on Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and lets you watch Glee online in addition to all of Disney+’s programming.

The Disney+ library also includes similar shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, along with access to almost every Disney film ever made, and (nearly) the entire Star Wars and Marvel catalog of movies, shows and documentaries.

2. Watch Glee on Hulu

Hulu is also streaming Glee online simultaneously right now, with all 121 episodes available on the platform. A Hulu subscription costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

How to Watch Glee Online Free

If you don’t have Disney+ already, you can take advantage of Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal, which gets you a free six-month Disney+ subscription with select phone and internet plans. See if your plan qualifies here, then use the deal to stream Glee online for free.

Your best value is the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. That’s access to all three streaming services for less than $14 total (or like paying for two and getting one for free). Get the Disney+ Bundle deal here.

How to Watch Glee on Amazon

Another way to watch Glee online is through Amazon, which has individual episodes available to purchase for just $1.99. You’ll get an instant digital download of the episode and it’s yours to keep. You can also download entire seasons for just $19.99.

Amazon also has the complete series on DVD available on sale right now. The Glee box set gets you all six seasons spread across 34 discs, with a ton of bonus behind-the-scenes features and cast commentary included.

