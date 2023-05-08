How to Watch ‘Eurovision’ 2023: Live Stream the Song Contest Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Eurovision Song Contest is a yearly musical event known for its over-the-top performances, being responsible for ABBA’s international breakout, and most recently, giving us rock band (and Eurovision 2021 winners) Måneskin. And while we in the U.S. now have The American Song Contest, nothing compares to the original.

What Is Eurovision?

Eurovision is the longest-running annual TV contest in history, with countries across Europe (and most recently, Australia), showing up to sing their hearts out since 1956. Despite its overwhelming popularity, there hasn’t been much coverage stateside until fairly recently. Harder still, depending on what region of the world you’re watching in, you could be blocked from watching the broadcast.

But even if you’re outside Europe, there are ways to catch all the performances from the comfort of your own home. We’ve got all the details about how to stream Eurovision online, especially if you’re in the U.S. This year’s song contest will be hosted at the Liverpool, U.K., (2022 winner Ukraine won’t be able to host due to the ongoing war with Russia), with 37 artists and acts from across Europe stepping up on stage to see who can bring the title home.

Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision 2023, including how to live stream the Eurovision song contest online, no matter where you are in the world.

When Is ‘Eurovision’ 2023?

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, U.K. over three days, on May 9, 11, and the grand finale on May 13. The live broadcast will air each day on Peacock at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PST. The contest will be hosted by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Irish host Graham Norton. Also serving as hosts are Alesha Dixon, a Britain's Got Talent judge, and Julia Sanina, a singer from Ukraine. Former Olympic figure skater and Olympic analyst Johnny Weir will also serve as the host of the American coverage of the 2023 song contest on Peacock.

The first of two semi-finals kick off on Tuesday, May 9. The first round will feature Norway, Malta, Serbia, Latvia, Portugal, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland, Israel, Moldova, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Czechia, Netherlands, and Finland.

The second semi-finals round will air on on Thursday, May 11, and will see performances from Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania, and Australia.

But what about France, the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy? Those countries will automatically qualify for the grand final on Saturday, May 13, and don’t have to compete in the semi-finals.

If you’re wondering where Russia is in all this, they’ve been booted from the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia has competed in Eurovision since 1994, and even won the contest once, with Dima Bilan taking home the award in 2008 for the song, “Believe”.

How to Watch ‘Eurovision’ 2023 in the U.S.

If you live in America, and want to stream the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest online, you’re in luck. Growing popularity of the talent contest has lifted much of the region locks that were in place in the past. Peacock has held the official broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest for the U.S. since 2019, and it’s been confirmed that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will air live (and on-demand replay) on Peacock once again.

How to Watch Eurovision Online on Peacock: Subscriptions, Pricing

Through the NBC streaming service, you’ll be able to watch the Eurovision semi-finals and grand finale online and on-demand. Peacock is available on Amazon Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, and similar streaming devices, to let you watch Eurovision on TV. You can also stream Eurovision on Peacock on your phone, computer or tablet.

Here’s what you need to know before watching Eurovision 2023 on Peacock, including how to sign up for Peacock Premium and watch Eurovision live online free.

Watch ‘Eurovision’ on Peacock Premium

The best way to watch Eurovision online is with a Peacock Premium subscription. This tier of Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month and lets you stream all the Eurovision performances at no additional cost. You’ll get access to watch Eurovision on-demand once the performances are over too, including the grand final.

Watch ‘Eurovision’ on Peacock Premium Plus

If you want to stream Eurovision online with no ads, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus. This version, which costs $9.99 per month, includes all the same content as Peacock Premium but removes ads on on-demand content. However, there may still be some ads during live events.

Your Peacock subscription lets you watch the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest online and stream thousands of hours of content from popular movies and shows like The Office, Yellowstone and the new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot.

Watch ‘Eurovision’ Online Free

Want a way to watch Eurovision online free? Select Xfinity and Cox Internet plans now include Peacock Premium for free. Use the deal to stream the Eurovision Song Contest live online for free. See if your plan qualifies on Peacock’s website.

How to Watch ‘Eurovision’ Online From Anywhere

Living outside the US and UK and don’t want to miss any of the performances? With a little assist from a good VPN, you can still turn in and stream Eurovision 2023 live online without missing a single minute.

No matter which streaming service you subscribe to, a VPN is a software that lets you change your IP address and log in (legally) to other countries’ servers, opening up hundreds of new shows for you to view and discover. ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services online, period, and using it will let you watch Eurovision from your mobile, computer, or laptop even if you’re far from home.

Simply use ExpressVPN to change your IP address to the U.S. for Peacock, or the BBC iPlayer for the UK, and that will instantly allow you to live stream the song contest online from most countries in the world.

A subscription to ExpressVPN starts at just $9.99 a month with a 30-day money-back guarantee. All plans include all ExpressVPN apps, 24/7 customer support, and high-speed unlimited bandwidth. See the latest ExpressVPN deals and offers here.

