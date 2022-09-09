Emmys Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Awards Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 12 and there’s only one way to catch the action this year — whether you’re a celebrity or not.

The 2022 Emmy Awards are set to take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Saturday Night Live‘s Kenan Thompson hosting the festivities. This year’s star-studded list of presenters includes Selena Gomez, Amy Poehler, Kelly Clarkson and Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae.

Both HBO Max’s Succession and Apple TV’s Ted Lasso lead the Emmy nominees this year with Succession receiving 25 nominations and Ted Lasso following closely behind with 20 nominations. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building also scooped up 17 nominations and not surprisingly, HBO Max’s The White Lotus received 20 nominations as well.

Want to watch the Emmy Awards online? Here’s how to find the Emmys channel on TV and how to stream the Emmys online for free if you don’t have cable.

When Are the Emmy Awards 2022?

The 2022 Emmy Awards air Monday, September 12th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and streaming service Peacock.

How Can I Watch the Emmy Awards?

If you have basic cable, you’ll be able to watch the Emmys on NBC for free. That said, since the Emmys are also streaming for the first time ever on Peacock, you’ll easily be able to watch the awards on the streaming service if you’re a subscriber. Keep reading for more info.

How to Watch the Emmy Awards Online

If you’ve cut the cord, or prefer to stream the 2022 Emmy Awards online, there are a couple ways to do it via one of these live TV streaming services.

1. Watch the Emmys on Peacock

With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can watch the Emmys 2022 live the second it streams on Monday. Once you sign up for an account, you can simply stream the Emmys through the Peacock app itself, on your smart TV, phone or tablet. Subscriptions start at $1.99/month for a limited time only.

2 Watch the Emmys on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu offers one of the best bundles on the marketHulu + Live TV deal. The deal gets you thousands of TV shows and movies to stream on Hulu plus more than 60 channels of Live TV. Hulu’s Live TV offerings include NBC, so you’ll be able to stream the Emmys online with Hulu. Hulu also lets you stream TV from any device, so you can watch the Emmys live from your phone and tablet too.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99/monthjust $65 a month, but Hulu is currently offering a three month deal saving you $20 a month — this means you’ll be paying just $49.99 monthly if you’re a new or returning subscriber. Sign-up now and get it in time to watch the Emmys for free on Hulu.

3. Watch the Emmys on fuboTV

Another way to stream the 2022 Emmys online is through fuboTV. Their subscription plan includes more than 200 TV channels, including NBC. fuboTV also gets you hours of cloud-based DVR storage if you don’t want to watch the awards ceremony live.

fuboTV comes with three separate 4K streaming plans: Pro ($69.99 per month), Elite ($79.99) and Ultimate ($99.99) packages. All three come with a week’s worth of free streaming before you commit to the plans.

You can currently get a 7-day free trial to fuboTV. Get the free trial here and stream the Emmys live on NBC from your smart TV or phone.

4. Watch the Emmys on AT&T TV

Originally called DirecTV NOW, AT&T TV NOW is a new live TV streaming service that gets you all the local channels (including NBC) plus ESPN, Fox Sports and all your favorite entertainment networks. Plans start at just $49.99 a month for your first two months and even the basic plan includes 65+ channels and more than 40,000 hours of on-demand content. AT&T now also offers cloud DVR recording so you can record live TV and watch it back whenever you want — perfect for re-watching all your favorite Emmy moments.

AT&T isn’t currently offering a free trial to new subscribers, but if you cancel the service within 14 days after watching the Emmys, you won’t be charged.

