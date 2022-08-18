How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services.

The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley.

“Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.”

Now, you can finally stream Elvis online, with the new movie available to watch on-demand from home. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the new biopic on one of the greatest singers of all time.

When Did Elvis Premiere?

Baz Luhrmann’s over-the-top Elvis biopic premiered in movie theaters across the country on June 24, 2022.

How to Get Tickets to Elvis in Movie Theaters

Though the latest Elvis movie got its theatrical release months ago, fans of the King can still check out the movie in all its rock and roll glory on the big screen. The film is still playing in theaters at press time, and you can find and reserve tickets to see Elvis online. Check local showtimes online to see if Elvis is playing in a theater near you, and buy your tickets ahead of time on sites like Fandango.

Can You Stream Elvis the Movie Online?

After its successful first few months at the box office, Elvis is finally available to stream at home. There are actually a few places you can watch the new Elvis movie online.

Is Elvis the Movie Available on Prime Video?

If you want to watch the new Elvis movie at home, one of the only places you can watch it online right now is on Prime Video. The streaming platform has Elvis available to rent in HD for $19.99, or to buy and download in its UHD digital format for $24.99.

Those who rent the movie will have 30 days to stream it before the rental expires, and 48 hours to finish watching it from the time your rental begins.

If you purchase Elvis, you’ll get a digital download that’s yours to keep.

Is Elvis the Movie Streaming on HBO Max?

Though a majority of Warner Bros. movies land on HBO Max about 45 days after their theatrical release, Elvis is still not available to stream on the platform just yet. That could change soon, however, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the streamer. A typical HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 per month, though you can get HBO Max included through certain Cricket Wireless plans (check to see if your account’s eligible for HBO Max here).

Where Else Can You Watch Elvis the Movie Online?

If you don’t have access to Prime Video, you can also rent or buy Elvis to stream at home through Vudu. The musical drama can be yours to own for $24.99, or to rent for $19.99. And when you buy the film, you even get access to a group of bonus features, including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, including features on the film’s fashion and “The Music and Artists Behind Elvis.”

How to Listen to the Elvis Soundtrack

There’s no Elvis biopic without the iconic songs. The new film’s soundtrack, which you can digitally download on Amazon Music or stream on all the major platforms right now, is also available to buy right now on CD. The soundtrack features original Elvis cuts like “If I Can Dream” and “Suspicious Minds,” plus new singles like Doja Cat’s “Vegas” and Kacey Musgraves’ cover of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Along with the new movie soundtrack, fans can score plenty of early Elvis albums on vinyl on Amazon and eBay, including his self-titled LP.