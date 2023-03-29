Where to Watch ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Online

It seems Dungeons & Dragons is practically everywhere these days, with the popular tabletop role-playing game garnering a buzzy film adaptation in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which hits theaters March 31, 2023.

Helmed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (who had previously directed Game Night), Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a must-see, all-star cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. This new high-fantasy adventure sees a charming bard and a party of unlikely adventurers embarking on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost artifact that could destroy the world in the wrong hands. But their adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people — and, of course, a dragon or two.

So you want to gather up your party and watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Good news: the film might be coming to streaming sooner than you might think. Read on to see where you can watch Dungeons & Dragons 2023, and how to get started playing D&D yourself.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieve Release Date

Despite the success of several streaming services choosing to release their films online same-day, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released exclusively in theaters. Paramount has not yet announced a streaming release date for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, so as of now, the only way to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters, when it’s released on Friday March 31, 2023.

Visit Fandango to see the showtimes closest to you and pick up tickets to Dungeons & Dragons (2023) online.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves… Fandango

Can You Stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Online?

After Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves initial cinematic release, we might see the film come to Paramount+ about one and a half to two months after March 31, so we could see it online as early as mid-May (since many Paramount films start streaming 46-60 days after their theatrical release). Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is currently not available on Netflix, HBO Max or Hulu, but Pararmount+ is expected to be the streaming home of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves online.

When Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does become available for streaming, you’re going to need a Paramount+ subscription. Pricing for Paramount+ plans include Limited Commercials for $4.99/month or Commercial Free for $9.99/month. Currently enrolled in university? Students can also get 25% off your subscription if you provide an “edu” email address (one of many streaming discounts for students online). Check out the latest Paramount+ deals here.

Buy Paramount+ Subscription

Sign up for Paramount+ and log in with your subscription to stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves when it drops on the service from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV. In the meantime, Paramount+ is also the home for ViacomCBS’s massive existing library of content.

How to Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Free Online

Not sure about committing to a full subscription? You can always stream Paramount+ for free with a 7-day free trial. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with Paramount+ here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream the Dungeons & Dragons when it comes to Paramount+.

Buy Paramount+ Free Trial

How to Get Started Playing D&D

Amazon

If the Dungeons & Dragons has inspired you to pick up the dice and start playing yourself, the good news is that you don't need much to get started. It doesn't have to be all wizard cloaks and elaborate set pieces — just gather some friends or join a group and first get yourself acquainted with the rules of the game. The Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual are the foundational texts of D&D's fifth edition, and we like this set for both beginners and for veterans alike.

The Player’s Handbook details the most popular options for character creation, including class and race types, weapons, wondrous spells, and magical healing powers. The Dungeon Master’s Guide will teach you how to run your own D&D adventure, create worlds for players to explore, and weave a great story. Finally, the Monster Manual gives you all the creatures and characters you need to populate your D&D world, including all the details you’ll need to run those encounters.

Buy Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift… $93.99

Amazon

Not sure which adventure to get started on? There are a variety of pre-written campaigns and published adventures you can follow (although you can always home brew your own when you get the swing of things), but we also recommend this D&D Starter Set. This set comes with five ready-to-play characters (with character sheets), and six polyhedral game dice, and it’s a great onboarding experience to the lore and potential of classic high-fantasy D&D adventures. The story description reads: “Dragons of Stormwreck Isle draws adventurers into the midst of an ancient war among dragons as they explore an island that has long been a battlefield in that conflict.”

Buy D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck… $19.82