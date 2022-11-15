How to Watch ‘Disenchanted’ on Disney+: Stream the New Disney Movie Online

Enchanted was first released as a Disney movie way back in 2007, and immediately became a family favorite with Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel leading the main cast.

Now, over 15 years later, Enchanted finally gets a sequel, with the same cast members reviving their roles. Here’s everything you need to know about Disenchanted including plot details and how to stream Disenchanted for free on Disney+.

How to Watch Disenchanted Online

You can only stream Disenchanted online with a Disney+ subscription. You can subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99/month allowing you to stream Disenchanted as well as a slew of other Disney movies, shows and TV shows, including popular Marvel Content.

Once you’ve subscribed to Disney+, you’ll be able to stream Disenchanted on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or laptop. You can even cast Disenchanted using Roku’s streaming stick, Google Chromecast or Apple TV.

If you’re looking for a better deal, you can subscribe to the Disney+ bundle instead for $13.99/month which gives you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Get the bundle if you’re looking to stream sports games or other content including Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Get access to all three streaming services at one low price.

How to Watch Disenchanted Free Online

Though Disney+ does not offer a free trial there are other ways to stream Disenchanted for free online.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their "Disney+ On Us" deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you'll be able to stream Disenchanted for free online.

Disenchanted on Disney+ Release Date, Run Time, Plot

Disenchanted will hit Disney+ on Friday, November 18th, and is set to run for just about two hours.

Disenchanted is a coninuination of the original Enchanted movie, following what happened to Giselle, Robert and Morgan after their happily ever after. Amy Adams will be reprising her role of Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip. Idina Menzel will also be back as Queen of Andalasia.

How to Watch Disenchanted prequel Enchanted online

Enchanted is available to stream on Disney+, which means if you subscribe to Disney+ right now, you’ll be able to stream Enchanted online.

You can also choose to buy the DVD version of Enchanted from Amazon, or pay to stream it on Prime Video.

