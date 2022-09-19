How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too.

After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online.

When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere?

The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 with live episodes airing weekly at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Episodes will air live on Disney+ and then be available to watch on-demand as replays within an hour after the live stream.

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars on TV

After 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing With the Stars is now only available to watch on Disney+. What that means: you will no longer be able to watch Dancing With the Stars on TV — at least not on traditional cable or network TV.

If you want to watch Dancing With the Stars on TV, you’ll need to sign-up for Disney+ and then watch the show through the Disney+ app on your connected smart TV or favorite streaming device (I.e. Fire TV Stick).

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Online

Dancing With the Stars is the first live series to debut on Disney+ and the streaming service is the only place to watch Dancing With the Stars online.

Subscribers to Disney+ will be able to watch Dancing With the Stars live online each week and vote for their favorite stars to stay in the competition. A subscription to Disney+ costs just $7.99 a month, and lets you stream Dancing With the Stars on your laptop, tablet, TV or phone.

You can live stream new episodes of DWTS every Monday evening, or choose to watch the show on-demand at any other time throughout the week.

Fans will be able to vote during the live stream of the show in the U.S. and Canada via disneyplus.com/vote. As in previous seasons, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples stay and which ones are in danger of elimination.

Disney+

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Online Free

Unlike some streaming services, like Apple TV+ or Hulu, Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial or way to watch its shows for free. However, Verizon customers can get Disney+ for free as part of Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” offer.

Sign up for a Verizon plan here and get six months of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for free. You can use your subscription to watch Dancing With the Stars online free, in addition to streaming a host of other TV shows and movies on the three streaming services.

Dancing With the Stars 2022: Season 31 Hosts, Competitors, Partnerships

Sixteen celebrities hit the dance floor this year for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. The Season 31 cast includes:

Fitness model and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena and pro Daniella Karagach

Actress Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson

Good Morning America weather anchor Sam Champion, and pro Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas

D’Amelio’s mom Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater

Film and stage actor Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and pro Pasha Pashkov

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki

Charlie’s Angels star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel

Sex and the City star Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko

Singer Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Tyra Banks returns as host of Dancing With the Stars. The supermodel will be joined this year by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who won Season 19 of DWTS.

The judging panel meantime, remains the same, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all returning as DWTS judges.

Catch all the dancing live on Disney+ as the celebrities compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Disney+ costs just $7.99 for a subscription. You can also get the Disney+ Bundle, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13.99 here.

Thought Season 31 is just getting underway, Disney+ announced in April that DWTS has already been renewed for Season 32