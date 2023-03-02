‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Rocks Prime Video: How to Watch the TV Adaptation Online

It’s been over three years since author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel about sex, drugs, and a famous Seventies band’s rise to stardom, Daisy Jones & the Six, rocked bookshelves everywhere. But now fans of the bestseller will meet the band on the screen — and finally hear the music that changed its members’ lives forever — thanks to the new show streaming on Prime Video.

Buy Daisy Jones and The Six: Season 1

With the first three episodes out now, Daisy Jones & the Six stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne — the band’s lead singers — along with a cast that includes Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Nabiyah Be (Simone Jackson), Tom Wright (Teddy Price), and Timothy Olyphant (Rod Reyes).

The Amazon Studios and Hello Sunshine series includes 10 episodes, with each airing weekly on the streaming service. If you want to watch the new episodes when they’re released every Friday, the only place you’ll be able to stream them is on Prime Video.

You can watch new episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six for free when you sign up for Prime — the e-tailer currently offers a Prime Video 30-day free trial which gets you streaming access, no strings attached. Editor’s picks

Buy Prime Video Free Trial at Amazon

If you haven’t read the bestselling book yet, Amazon explains that Daisy Jones & the Six, the show, “follows the story of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame. And then, after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field, they suddenly called it quits. Now, decades later, the band members finally agree to reveal the truth. Set to the soundtrack of original music from the Daisy Jones & the Six — this is the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.” Trending ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Snubbing the King: Why Don't Big Stars Want to Perform at Charles' Coronation? ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Gets Off to a Disappointing Start How an Alleged Con Man Tore Apart One of the Nineties' Biggest Bands

While the show might tell the story of a fictional band, fans can still buy the series’ soundtrack and the band’s album Aurora on an exclusive orange vinyl. Produced by Grammy nominee Blake Mills, the album features recently released tracks from Daisy and crew, including “Regret Me” as well as “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb),” one of the group’s first hit singles on the show.

“We finally have Aurora,” Reid previously shared following the release of “Regret Me.” “A stunning, nostalgic, timeless album that captures the drama, pathos, and yearning of the band’s zenith and nadir all in one. A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delicious moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.”

Amazon

Buy Aurora (Amazon Exclusive Orange Vinyl) $27.98

Whether you want to read the novel that inspired the Prime Video series first or revisit it after watching the show, you can find the paperback and hardcover editions of the bestseller in stock on Amazon, plus read it on your Kindle or listen to the audiobook version. Following its release, the book also became a Reese’s Book Club Pick, with Reese Witherspoon signing on as one of the series’ executive producers.

Amazon

Buy Daisy Jones & The Six: A Novel $9.99

Daisy Jones & the Six is streaming now on Prime Video, and wraps on March 24, 2023.