‘Cocaine Bear’ Is Here: How to Stream the Wild Hit Movie Online

After it blew away the competition at the box office, Cocaine Bear, the Elizabeth Banks-directed blockbuster starring Keri Russell, has finally roared onto streaming services following its successful theatrical release earlier this year. Inspired by true events, Cocaine Bear tells the classic tale of a bear that eats, well, you know, following a drug smuggler’s plane crash in the Eighties.

Buy Peacock Subscription at $4.99/month

“Cocaine Bear’s felt like a cult-classic fetish object in the making since the release of its first trailer, maybe because schlock hits a little differently in a market crowded with IP that’s been brand-managed half to death,” K. Austin Collins wrote in Rolling Stone‘s Cocaine Bear movie review.

“Sometimes you just want to see a bear snort coke and scoop peoples’ guts out, with nary a world to be built or an origin to be storied. Said movie should also, preferably, be funny. Cocaine Bear delights in being stupid. It isn’t always funny — some of its recurring bits never take off and others flame out — but it’s appreciably stupid.”

If you want to blow your mind and watch Cocaine Bear at home — which Rolling Stone called “a gift to stoners everywhere” — you can stream the horror-meets-comedy flick a few different ways. Trending MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy ‘Obsession’ May Be Netflix’s Kinkiest Series Yet Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ Already Has MCU Fanboys in Their Feelings ‘We’re Getting Killed on Abortion’: Inside Trump’s Secret Meetings With the Religious Right

Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ray Liotta, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear is currently streaming on Peacock. Subscriptions cost $4.99 per month for Peacock Premium (with ads), and $9.99 per month for Peacock Premium Plus (no ads). The service also offers annual plans for those tiers at $49.99 and $99.99, respectively — saving you 17 percent instead of going with the monthly subscription plans.

Buy Peacock Subscription at $4.99/month

Peacock isn’t your only way to watch Cocaine Bear — the movie’s also available to buy on Prime Video for $19.99, which lets you watch the film whenever you want, no WiFi required.

Buy Cocaine Bear $19.99

Even though it premiered in theaters months ago, the movie is still playing in select theaters, and you can find tickets and see if your local theater has showtimes on sites like Fandango.