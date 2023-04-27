‘The Citadel’ On Prime Video: How to Watch the Russo Brothers-Produced Spy Thriller Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a string of hits, including the final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the streaming giant is putting out what hopes to be another star-studded, summer blockbuster series, Citadel. The spy series is executive-produced by Joe and Anthony Russo of MCU fame, described as an action-packed thriller centered around a global event, with a planned similar cinematic universe of Italian, Mexican, and Indian spinoffs already in the works, and others currently in development.

According to Prime Video, the series centers around the Citadel, an independent global spy agency, which eight years ago was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.

Want to get in on the action? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Citadel online free as soon as it premieres.

What Is Citadel’s Release Date?

Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, April 28 with episodes 1-2 available to stream. New episodes will premiere every Friday, with the finale airing on May 26.

How to Watch Citadel Online

The Amazon Studios series’ first season includes six episodes (and ahead of the season 1 premiere, Citadel has already been renewed for a second season). If you want to watch the new show, the only place you’ll be able to stream it is on Prime Video.

How to Stream Citadel Online for Free

You can stream the first few episodes of Citadel free by signing into Prime Video, which is included with your Amazon Prime membership. Don’t worry if you don’t already have a membership though, there’s still a way you can stream Prime Video titles for free.

Does Amazon Offer a Free Prime Video Trial?

You can stream Prime Video titles like Citadel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and more series with a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial. Prime Video is included with your Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon monthly Prime membership starts at $14.99 for new customers, or $139 for a year.

In addition to the book, readers can also pick up new Citadel merch to celebrate their favorite fictional spy duo.

You can also discover new curated looks weekly based on the character Nadia, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

