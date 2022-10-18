Did ‘Bros’ Deserve to Flop? Decide for Yourself by Streaming It Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Less than a month after it was released in theaters, Billy Eichner’s Bros is now available to watch online.

The LGBTQ romantic comedy stars Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as a gay couple navigating the complicated online dating world, with a few obstacles — and people — thrown in along the way.

Despite a number of solid reviews and a big promo push around it, Bros ultimately stalled at the box office, debuting to just $4.8 million in its opening weekend — less than half of the projected $10 million estimate.

Eichner later took to Twitter to express his disappointment, seemingly blaming straight people for not supporting the film. “Straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up,” he wrote, in a now-deleted tweet. “Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight!” he continued.

While most films have a 45-day theatrical window before they stream online, Universal Pictures’ decision to make Bros available for streaming after less than a month in theaters hints at the studio’s desire to make the film as widely available as possible.

And while “straight people” may not have rushed to theaters to watch the film, everyone can now watch Bros at home by streaming it online.

How to Watch Bros Online: Rent or Stream Movie

If you want to stream Bros online, the movie is expected to stream on Peacock, which will be home to many of Universal Pictures’ new releases, like the recent Jordan Peele thriller, Nope.

A Peacock Premium account costs just $4.99 a month, though the site is currently running a promo that gets you an entire year of Peacock for just $19.99 total.

Keep in mind that most films hit Peacock after the 45-day theatrical window, so considering that Bros premiered in theaters on September 30, we can expect Bros to be available to stream online on Peacock in mid-November.

Want to watch Bros sooner? The film is now available to rent on VOD (video on demand) for just $19.99 on sites like Amazon and iTunes. You have 30 days to start the movie after you rent it and 48 hours to finish it.

You can also rent Bros on Vudu for $19.99 or download the film to keep for $24.99. You can stream or download Bros in standard definition (SD), UDX, or Ultra High Definition (UHD) on Vudu.

Bros Blu-Ray DVD Release

Want to own Bros (and a piece of LGBTQ history) for yourself? You can buy a physical version of Bros on Blu-ray/DVD starting at just $29 on Amazon. Though an exact DVD release date for Bros has yet to be announced, you can pre-order the movie online so it’ll ship as soon as a physical copy is available.

Bros Cast, Runtime, Rating

One of the most well-reviewed movies of the year so far, Bros has a runtime of 115 minutes and is rated R (for sexual content and language).

In addition to Eichner and Macfarlene, the Bros cast includes Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum, and Amanda Bearse, with cameos from Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein and Debra Messing (who plays herself in one particularly side-splitting scene).

