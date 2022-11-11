How to Watch ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Online: Can You Stream the New MCU Movie?

Marvel fans don’t have to wait any longer for the much-anticipated Black Panther sequel — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hits theaters November 11.

Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99

Directed once again by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees the return of Shuri (Letitia Wright), Nakia (Lupita N’Yongo) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), as well as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett). The film also features Daniel Kaluuya, Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, among others.

The new film opens on the Wakandan kingdom mourning the death of T’Challa, in a loving homage to the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The remaining warriors, Shuri, and Queen Ramonda are then left to defend their land from mysterious invading forces, and those who seek to take advantage of the nation for their valuable Vibranium resources.

While most Marvel films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now available to stream on Disney+, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not hit the platform immediately. Here’s how to stream the Black Panther sequel online, and where to watch and download the original Black Panther right now.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Date

Despite the massive success of Marvel films that were made available to stream online on Disney+ same-day, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released exclusively in theaters. Marvel has not yet announced a streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so as of now, the only way to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, when it’s released on November 11, 2022.

Visit Fandango to see the showtimes closest to you and pick up tickets to Wakanda Forever online.

Buy Black Pather: Wakanda Forever Tickets Fandango

Can You Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online?

After Black Panther: Wakanda Forver’s initial cinematic release, we might see the sequel come to Disney+ about one and a half to two months after November 11. This is a similar timeframe to when MCU films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder hit the streaming site. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently not available on Netflix, HBO Max or Hulu. Disney+ is also expected to be the streaming home of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online.

When Wakanda Forever does become available for streaming, you’re going to need a Disney+ subscription. Pricing for a Disney+ subscription starts at just $7.99 a month and will include instant access to watch the original Black Panther online, as well as all of Disney+ slate of original shows, movies and exclusive offerings.

Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99

Sign up for Disney+ here for $7.99 and log in with your subscription to stream Black Panther from your phone, laptop, tablet or connected TV.

How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Free Online

Disney+, unfortunately, doesn’t currently offer a free trial for new subscribers, but there are other ways to stream the MCU movies you’ll need to catch up on for free, and to have the streamer subscription to watch Black Panther (2018).

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream the original Black Panther and the sequel when it comes to Disney+.

How to Watch Black Panther (2018) Online

Revisit the original Black Panther by picking up the superhero film on sale on Blu-Ray or DVD. Regularly $26.50, Amazon’s surprise sale gets you Black Panther on Blu-ray or DVD starting from just $12.99 — an over 50% discount. You also get a special digital code to download Black Panther onto your computer so you can watch it on the go.

Amazon

Buy Black Panther Multi-Screen Edition $12.99

Amazon also has Black Panther available to rent for just $3.99 here. Your digital stream lets you watch Black Panther on your TV, computer, tablet or phone and you have 48 hours to finish it. This Prime Video stream gets you Black Panther in UHD quality.

Buy Rent Black Panther Online $3.99

Prefer to stream Black Panther online? The original 2018 film is streaming on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced, which features an expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1.

How to Listen to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Online

Amazon

Buy Wakanda Forever Soundtrack $9.49

The original soundtrack for Wakanda Forever boasts 19 tracks and lengthy guest list, with artists like Burna Boy, Tems, Stormzy, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. The album also featured Rhianna breaking her unofficial music hiatus with her second single from the highly-anticipated Marvel film’s soundtrack, following up “Lift Me Up” with another ballad, “Born Again.”

If you want to listen to the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Amazon has the album available on CD, limited-edition vinyl, and as a digital download. The physical version gets you a CD with all 19 tracks, while the digital download gets you the soundtrack in full MP3 quality. You can also stream the Wakanda Forever soundtrack for free online right now with a 90-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited.