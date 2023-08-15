Bobby Axelrod Returns — Here’s How to Watch ‘Billions’ Final Season Online

With Michael Prince potentially caught in the crosshairs, the nail-biting Showtime drama returned for its seventh— and final — season on August 11. Billions series co-creators Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin have drawn inspiration from Steve A. Cohen, Elon Musk and other famous billionaires to create their powerful and morally bankrupt cast of characters. Since the series premiere in 2016, audiences have followed former US attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) in his quest to bring these self-serving titans of industry to justice.

Most of the cast is back for season seven including leads Giamatti and Corey Stoll as rival Mike Prince, as well as other regulars including Wendy Rhoade (Maggie Siff) and Mike Wagner (David Costabile). Asia Kate Dillon is also back as Taylor, in addition to Condola Rashad as Kate Sacker and Jeffrey DeMunn as Chuck Rhoades Sr.

The biggest news going into the final season though is Damian Lewis returning as fan-favorite hedge-fund billionaire Bobby “Axe” Axelrod. The actor broke the news that he’d be reviving his role on Billions for season seven during a recent episode of Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “Axe is back,” he announced. “And it’s exciting. He’s not been around for a couple seasons but he’s back.”

To catch you up on the drama going into this season, in Season 5, hedge-fund billionaire Axelrod was forced to hand over Axe Capital to his longtime rival Mike Prince. He fled to Switzerland before Chuck had him arrested for a black-market banking deal. Season 6 saw a shift in the series, pitting Rhoades against Prince as the new head of Axe Capital and the former attorney's newest foe. Now working with DA Daevisha "Dave" (Sakina Jaffrey), Rhoades has the opportunity to get Prince once and for all on tax fraud in the (say it with me now) billions.

Leading up to this latest installment, and potentially throwing a wrench in the plan, Damien Lewis has returned to the series as business giant “Axe”. “But you can’t escape your enemies,” he says in the Season 7 trailer. “Because I’m back now. And I’m wide awake.” Yikes.

We’ll hopefully get all our questions answered as we head into the final moments of the series. If you don’t have cable, we’ve got your guide on how to watch Billions Season 7 online now.

Billions Season 7 Release Date: When Does Billions Air?

The dramatic final season of Billions started Friday, August 11 on Paramount+. Each new episode will also debut two days later on Showtime’s TV channel starting Sunday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, and air on a weekly basis in the same time slot.

You can stream Showtime on cable through providers like Sling TV and Fubo, which will get you access to the show as it airs live across multiple devices.

How to Watch Billions Season 7 Online Free

If you want to watch Billions for free, you can stream the latest episodes with a 7-day free trial to Showtime. This is one of the only ways to watch the premiere and previous episodes of the show without paying a monthly subscription. Sticking with the Showtime subscription costs just $10.99/month after your trial’s up.

You can also watch Billions' previous seasons on Prime Video, and the complete series and individual episodes are available to purchase in HD through your Prime membership. Bonus: You can also test out Showtime with a 7-day free trial through Amazon, then pay the standard monthly $10.99 rate after that.

Paramount+, meantime, offers a Showtime bundle package that gets you streaming access to both services with a 7-day free trial. After your trial ends, you can get the Paramount+ and Showtime Essential or Premium packages for $11.99/month, or an annual bundle package for $119.99/year ($10 per month). Paramount+ also offers a starting subscription for as little as $5.99/month for your first three months.

Is Billions Streaming on Netflix?

No, unfortunately you can’t stream Billions on Netflix at the time of this writing. For now, you’ll need a Showtime membership to watch the new season’s episodes, or to check out this season (and the previous ones) on a streaming service like Prime Video.

Will There Be a Billions Season 8?

The short answer is no. Showtime has officially confirmed that Billions will end with season seven, but it has earned its place as one of the longest-running series in Showtime’s history.

That being said, Showtime recently announced that Billions would be turned into an ongoing franchise, with four additional spin-off series currently in the works. These further installments include Millions, a financial drama centered around young working professionals in Manhattan, Trillions, which will focus on conflicts between the world’s richest tycoons, and two series taking place in Miami and London, respectively. The Miami series will be focused on the private aviation industry and cryptocurrency, while the London season is set to follow the UK’s high finance sector.

Before these air, you can catch up on the final series and binge-watch the previous episodes on Showtime here.