How to Watch ‘Big Brother’ Season 25 Online (And Where to Catch Up on Past Seasons)

Quick Answer: You can watch Big Brother season 25 online without cable by getting a subscription to DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

Big Brother is back.

Now in its 25th season, the long-running reality show is promising some serious excitement to celebrate its quarter-century birthday. Fans got a sneak peek at the newest season in the “Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special,” which teased the new games, guests, and house that we’ll see in Season 25. The show also posted a video to X of Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes, and Danielle Reyes breaking into the new Big Brother house and installing a special contraption for the incoming contestants.

Looking to watch Big Brother Season 25, but don’t have cable? Read on for a quick guide on where to stream Big Brother Season 25 online, plus details on how to stream Big Brother Seasons 1-24.

How to Watch Big Brother Season 25 Online Without Cable

Big Brother Season 25 is airing live on CBS, but those without cable can catch the show with a live TV streaming service (such as DirecTV Stream) or with a subscription to CBS’s streaming service, Paramount+. See below for pricing free trial and details for each of these options.

Editor’s Pick: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: Paramount+

Also Consider: fuboTV

Editor’s picks

1. Stream Big Brother Season 25 on DirecTV Stream

If you’re a cord-cutter, we highly recommend DirecTV Stream’s “Choice” package. Besides letting you stream Big Brother Season 25 online, you’ll be able to watch live sports (like the Women’s World Cup) and other cable TV series not available on streaming platforms. DirecTV Stream Choice starts with a five-day free trial, and then costs $89.99 a month for three months. After that, the price goes up to $99.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

2. Stream Big Brother Season 25 on Paramount+

The cheapest way to live stream Big Brother Season 25 online is Paramount+. To watch new Big Brother episodes live on Paramount+, you’ll need the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” plan which costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. Paramount+ also offers a seven-day free trial before paying.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

3. Stream Big Brother Season 25 on fuboTV

Another live TV streaming service that you can use to watch Big Brother online is fuboTV. The streamer’s “Pro” plan includes CBS in its lineup of over 150 channels, and the plan costs $74.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Stream Big Brother Season 25 for Free

If you’re looking to watch Big Brother Season 25 for free, link together the free trials from DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, and fuboTV to get you more than two weeks of live CBS. Another way to stream Big Brother Season 25 for free is to wait until the whole season has been released, get a free trial to Paramount+, and then binge every episode.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When Does Big Brother Season 25 Come Out?

Big Brother Season 25 airs on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. ET. After the premiere, we’ll get new Big Brother episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Related

Where to Watch Big Brother Season 1-24 Online

If you’re looking to re-live past seasons of Big Brother — or pass the time between new episodes of Season 25 — you can stream past seasons of the show using the streaming services below.

1. Stream Big Brother Season 1-24 on Paramount+

Every past season of Big Brother is available to stream on-demand on Paramount+. You’ll only need an “Essential” plan ($5.99 a month) to watch Big Brother Seasons 1-24 on Paramount+, but keep in mind that you will need the upgraded plan to keep up with Season 25 live. Both plans start with seven-day free trials you can grab here.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

2. Stream Select Big Brother Seasons on Hulu and Netflix

If you have a subscription to Hulu and/or Netflix, you can stream select seasons of Big Brother for free. Hulu has Seasons 3 and 7, while Netflix offers Seasons 10 and 14.

Buy Free Trial Hulu