How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Online: Where to Stream the ‘Breaking Bad’ Spin-Off

The craftiest lawyer in New Mexico is back in the courtroom, as Better Call Saul returns for the second half of its sixth and final season.

Chronicling the origin story of Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman, Better Call Saul has grown into one of the best TV series in its own right. In its first five seasons, the show raked in a combined 39 Emmy nominations and one win, with special praise for Bob Odenkirk’s leading role as Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman.

And Better Call Saul Season 6 is a big finale for the series: After many rumors, Breaking Bad‘s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) are confirmed as cast members in Season 6 (more on this later).

Unlike many of today’s hit shows, Better Call Saul premieres on cable TV. Luckily, there are some ways to watch Better Call Saul online. Read on to find out how to live stream Better Call Saul Season 6 as it airs.

Better Call Saul Season 6: Release Date, How to Watch on TV

Better Call Saul Season 6 premiered on Monday, April 18 on AMC. You can watch Better Call Saul Season 6 on live TV with a cable package, like this one from Verizon Fios.

In an unusual release structure, Better Call Saul Season 6 has rolled out in two halves. The first seven episodes aired throughout April and May, and the final six episodes will begin airing on Monday, July 11. The Better Call Saul Season 6 finale episode is set to air on August 15.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Online

Although Better Call Saul is on AMC (a cable TV channel), there are a few ways to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online without cable. Below are a few streaming services that will have Better Call Saul Season 6 live streams as the show airs.

1. Stream Better Call Saul Season 6 on Sling

One way to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online is to get a live TV streaming service like Sling TV. The platform offers two subscription tiers (Orange and Blue), which both include live access to AMC. This will let you watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online, as each episode airs. Plus, Sling memberships include 50 hours of DVR storage, so you can record new episodes of Better Call Saul and watch them anytime.

Better Call Saul live streams aside, Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services — and one of the cheapest. A subscription normally costs $35 a month, but right now new customers can get their first month of Sling TV for just $17.50. Click here to claim the deal.

2. Stream Better Call Saul Season 6 on AMC+

Another way to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online is through AMC+, which has on-demand AMC content including Breaking Bad and past seasons of Better Call Saul. At $8.99 per month, this is the cheapest way to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online without cable.

You can sign up for AMC+ directly, but we suggest getting the AMC+ channel for Prime Video. This will attach your AMC+ subscription to your Prime Video membership, putting everything in one place. AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial on Prime Video, and Prime Video has a 30-day free trial, so you can try one or both for free.

3. Stream Better Call Saul Season 6 on fuboTV

fuboTV gets you live access to AMC, making it another good way to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online. The streaming service costs $69.99 per month, but includes a seven-day free trial before you pay.

How to Watch Better Call Saul Online

It’s been two years since Better Call Saul Season 5, so you might need to catch up on past seasons before streaming Better Call Saul Season 6 online.

If you want to watch Better Call Saul Seasons 1 through 5, check out AMC+. You’ll be able to catch up on past seasons, and watch Better Call Saul Season 6 when it comes out. Add it to your Prime Video membership here, or sign up for AMC+ separately here.

You can also watch Better Call Saul Seasons 1 through 5 on Netflix, although Season 6 might not be on Netflix for a while.

Once you’re caught up, use one of the options above to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 online.

How to Watch Better Call Saul For Free Online

If you want to watch Better Call Saul Season 6 for free online, you’ve got a couple options. AMC+ offers a seven-day free trial (even if you use it through Amazon), which will let you watch Better Call Saul for free online (both past seasons and live episodes as they air).

fuboTV also offers a seven-day free trial, which will let you watch one episode for free if you sign up now. String together the AMC+ free trial and the fuboTV free trial, and you’ve got two weeks to watch Better Call Saul for free online.

Our recommendation? Wait for Better Call Saul Season 6 to end, and then sign up for an AMC+ free trial on Amazon. That way, you’ll be able to binge-watch Better Call Saul for free online, from Season 1 all the way through Season 6.

Better Call Saul Season 6: Walter White, Jesse Pinkman Introduction

Better Call Saul series creator Peter Gould recently told fans what we all wanted to hear: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will be making an appearance in Better Call Saul Season 6.

These buzzy appearances will likely bring the series right up to the point when audiences first met Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad Season 2. Since Breaking Bad ended in 2013, fans saw Jesse Pinkman return for the Netflix movie El Camino, which also featured a brief flashback showing Walter White.