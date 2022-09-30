How to Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards: Live Stream the Ceremony Online for Free

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards are set to air on Tuesday, October 4, and this year’s ceremony is hosted by Fat Joe from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Centre. Expect a star-studded night of some of the most acclaimed figures in hip-hop music and culture, with performances by chart-topping artists like David Banner, Dead Prez, Wu-Tang Clan, and Lil Kim.

Drake is in the lead this year with 14 Hip Hop Award nominations, including those for Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and Hip Hop Album of the Year for his 2021 release, Certified Lover Boy. Kayne West is a close second, nabbing 10 nods from the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards.

There are a number of other huge stars performing on this year’s show, including performances commemorating the 30 year anniversary of the legendary label LOUD Records. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on TV and online.

When Are the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards air Tuesday, October 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on BET. For those with cable, the show will also be simulcast on Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.

The show is taking place in the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta. While previous events have been live, this year’s ceremony will be taped, he awards will be taped on September 30, meaning you won’t miss a moment when you watch the BET Hip Hop Awards on TV or online.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Online Free

If you have cable, you can watch the BET Hip Hop Awards on BET or any of the TV channels mentioned earlier. For those without cable, there are a couple of ways to watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Online for free, or at a discounted rate.

Your best bet is to use a streaming service like Sling TV or fuboTV, which both offer BET as part of their channel lineups. Sign-up for one of the streamers to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards live online.

Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sling TV

SPONSORED

With the Sling Blue package, you can livestream the BET Hip Hop Awards online, plus access thousands of on-demand series and movies. You also get 50 hours of DVR storage so you can record all the live moments — like the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards — even if you can’t tune in right when they’re happening in real life. A bonus: While a Sling subscription normally costs $35, Sling is running a deal right now that gets you your first month for $17.50 — a 50 percent discount. The discount applies automatically — no promo code needed.

Sling TV’s Sling Blue package is one of the best streaming plans for the pop culture-obsessed if you want to commit to a streamer beyond the awards show season. You’ll get access to channels like Bravo (Real Housewives), E!, TLC (90 Day Fiance), and even catch college football and NFL games, too.

Buy Sling TV 50% Off Deal

Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on fuboTV

A subscription to fuboTV normally costs $69.99 but the site is currently offering a 7-day free trial which you can grab here. You’ll get instant access to livestream the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards online free. Then, choose to continue on at the $69.99/month price, or cancel before your free trial is over.

Buy 7-Day Free Trial fuboTV

Watch the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on DIRECTV Stream

Another great way to watch the BET Hip Hop Awards online is through DIRECTV Stream. The new DIRECTV streaming service has all the popular TV channels, including BET, and the site is offering a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream the BET Hip Hop Awards online free. Pricing for DIRECTV Stream also starts at just $69.99/month once your free trial is over.

Buy 5-Day Free Trial DIRECTV Stream

Who Is Nominated at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Drake leads all the BET Hip Hop Awards nominees, with 14 nominations this year. Kanye and Kendrick Lamar follow closely behind with 10 and nine nods respectively. Other nominees include Cardi B, Baby Keem, Doja Cat, J. Cole, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyler, the Creator.

This year, the Hip Hop Artist of the Year category is a stacked field, with Drake, Ye, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Future, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion fighting it out for the BET Hip Hop Award trophy.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards?

Fat Joe is this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards emcee, and but there’s a few surprises in store for the ceremony. Trailblazer and founder of LOUD Records, Steve Rifkind, will make an appearance, with David Banner featuring Lil’ Flip, Dead Prez, Fat Joe, Mobb Deep with Lil’ Kim, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Three 6 Mafia, and Wu-Tang Clan all performing songs honoring the iconic label. The ceremony will also showcase artists like Run-DMC, Ice-T, Kurtis Blow, and Schoolly D.

This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards also had fans vote online for their top picks for the “Hip Hop Platform” and the “DJ of the Year” categories. While voting has closed, the winners will be announced at the ceremony.

Watch what happens at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, which air on October 4 at 9pm ET. Livestream the BET Hip Hop Awards online by signing up for a steamer like Sling TV and get 50% off your first month.

Buy Sling TV Deal Sling TV