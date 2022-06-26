How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards: Live Stream the Ceremony Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 BET Awards air live tonight and this year’s ceremony is taking place amidst some controversy, with Lil Nas X calling the network out for his lack of nominations.

The rapper, who took home a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, has been shading the ceremony for awhile now, but he took his beef one step further last week, urinating on his BET Award in the video for his new single, “Late to da Party.”

Still, some fans remain convinced that this is all a publicity ploy and think Lil Nas X could actually appear on the BET Awards stage tonight. It wouldn’t be completely outlandish either — the rapper is known for his fake social media feuds and he performed at the BET Awards last year in a memorable, homoerotic routine to “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Will Lil Nas X be at the BET Awards? And who else is performing? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 BET Awards on TV and online.

When Are the 2022 BET Awards?

The 2022 BET Awards air tonight, Sunday, June 26 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on BET. For those with cable, the show will also be simulcast on Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.

The show is taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While previous events have been open to the public, this year’s ceremony is open to nominees and invited guests only, meaning the only way to watch the BET Awards is on TV or online.

How to Watch the 2022 BET Awards Online Free

If you have cable, you can watch the BET Awards on BET or any of the TV channels mentioned earlier. For those without cable, there are a couple of ways to watch the 2022 BET Awards Online for free.

Your best bet is to use a streaming service like fuboTV or DIRECTV Stream, which both offer BET as part of their channel lineups. Sign-up for one of the streamers to watch the BET Awards live online.

A subscription to fuboTV normally costs $69.99 but the site is currently offering a 7-day free trial which you can grab here. You’ll get instant access to livestream the BET Awards online free. Then, choose to continue on at the $69.99/month price, or cancel before your free trial is over.

Buy: 7-Day Free Trial at fuboTV

Another great way to watch the BET Awards online is through DIRECTV Stream. The new DIRECTV streaming service has all the popular TV channels, including BET, and the site is offering a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream the BET Awards online free. Pricing for DIRECTV Stream also starts at just $69.99/month once your free trial is over.

Buy: 5-Day Free Trial at DIRECTV Stream

Who Is Performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

This year’s BET Awards promise a great night of music, with performances from Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Latto, Lil Wayne, Chloe, Giveon, Chance the Rapper, Roddy Ricch and more.

There will also be a special tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who will be feted by former Bad Boy artists like Faith Evans and Lil’ Kim along with friends like Mary J. Blige, Jodeci and Nas, as he receives the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Who Is Nominated at the 2022 BET Awards?

Doja Cat leads all the BET Awards nominees, with six nominations this year. Ari Lennox and Drake follow closely behind with four nods each. Other nominees include Kendrick Lamar, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Summer Walker, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan and Silk Sonic.

Justin Bieber also snagged himself a BET Awards nod, as he’s nominated alongside Wizkid and Tems, for their track, “Essence.”

And while Lil Nas X is not nominated, the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist category is a stacked field, with Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kanye Wets, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby fighting it out for the BET trophy.

Who Is Hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Taraji P. Henson returns as BET Awards host, and the actress has promised a few surprises. Fans on social media are speculating that Beyonce could be a surprise performer, after having just released her new single, “Break My Soul.” Could another A-lister also make a special appearance? Latto is burning up the charts with her “Big Energy (Remix)” which features Mariah Carey, and the superstar singer was recently out and about at an event in Hollywood just the other night. Could Mimi surprise the crowd by joining Latto on stage?

Find out at the 2022 BET Awards, which air live tonight at 8pm ET. Livestream the BET Awards online for free by signing up for DIRECTV Stream here and choosing their five-day free trial.

Buy: 5-Day Free Trial at DIRECTV Stream