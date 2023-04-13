How to Watch ‘Barry’ Season Four Online: Where to Stream the Bill Hader Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Bringing pitch-black comedy, tight drama, and Emmy-winning performances, Barry is a series unlike any other. After a widely-acclaimed few seasons, the series is finally back for its fourth — and what Rolling Stone calls its “deliciously dark” final — season.

“While it will be sad to not experience the incredible creative highs of Barry after this spring, it’s hard to feel too disappointed about a great show leaving on its own terms,” writes Rolling Stone‘s Alan Sepinwall in our Barry Season Four review. “Barry has long since stopped trying to be an actor, but showmanship is still very much on the mind of the series named for him. And every performer hopes to leave the audience wanting more.”

Whether you’re just starting Bill Hader’s series or looking to keep up with Barry Season Four, read on. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barry online, including where to stream Barry Season Four now.

Buy HBO Max Subscription $9.99

How to Watch Barry on TV

If you want to watch Barry on TV, tune into HBO, where new episodes air on Sundays at 10 p.m. EST. You will need to get a cable package that has HBO (we like this one from Verizon Fios) to watch Barry on TV.

How to Watch Barry Season Four Online

The easiest way to watch Barry online is with HBO Max. With an HBO Max membership, you’ll be able to watch Barry Seasons One, Two, and Three on-demand, and you can watch every new episode of Barry Season Four as they come out on Sunday evenings.

HBO Max has two subscription tiers: HBO Max with ads, which costs $9.99 per month, and HBO Max without ads, which costs $15.99 per month. We think the ad-free HBO subscription is worth the extra cost, as there won’t be any interruptions while you stream Barry.

Whichever subscription tier you choose, you'll be able to access the HBO Max app and stream Barry online through your smart TV, streaming device, tablet, or phone. Besides letting you watch Barry online, an HBO Max subscription gets you streaming access to other hit series like Succession and Game of Thrones.

Barry Season Four: Release Date, Finale

With eight total episodes, Barry Season Four premieres on April 16, 2023, with the first two episodes airing on the streaming service. New episodes will land on HBO Max weekly, with the season finale slated to air on HBO on May 28, 2023.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader, who’s also a co-creator, executive producer, director, and, of course, Barry himself, shared in a statement.

Barry Season Four Plot, Cast

As far as what fans can expect this season, “Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences,” reads the show’s synopsis. “It’s all been leading up to this — the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, Stephen Root (Fuches), Sarah Goldberg (Sally), Anthony Carrigan (Noho Hank), Henry Winkler (Cousineau), and Robert Wisdom (Jim Moss) return for Barry's last season.

The show’s final chapter features appearances by familiar cast members, including Michael Irby (Cristobal), Fred Melamed (Tom Posorro), Andrew Leeds (Leo), Patrick Fischler (Lon Oneil), and Jessy Hodges (Lindsay).

