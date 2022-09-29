How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Stream Season 8 Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It might be fall, but the beach just got hotter: Bachelor in Paradise has returned for its eighth season.

The Bachelor in Paradise setup remains the same for Season 8: Rejected contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are sent to a beach retreat in uneven groups of men and women. Each week, the men and women take turns giving out roses to the opposite gender, sending some contestants home and making room for new singles to join the show.

If you’ve been keeping up with The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, you’ll recognize some familiar faces on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, including contestants from Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Clayton Echard’s seasons. The host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 — Jesse Palmer — will also be familiar to longtime fans. Palmer is the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history, starring in The Bachelor back in 2005 and recently as the host of The Bachelor Season 26.

Looking to catch all the hook-ups, heartbreak, and drama of the latest Bachelor Nation installment? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 online — even if you don’t have cable.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 on TV

If you’re watching Bachelor in Paradise on cable or satellite TV, make sure you have ABC in your package, as it’s the only channel airing the show. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Online

If you’ve cut the cord, it can be tricky to figure out how to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 online, as the show only airs on ABC. Below are a few ways to live stream new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 without cable, plus some streaming services that let you watch the show on-demand.

1. Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 on DirecTV Stream

The best way to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 online is to get a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. With a subscription, you can watch over 75 live TV channels online, including ABC for Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, DirecTV Stream includes unlimited could DVR storage for recording new episodes of BiP to watch later.

DirecTV Stream costs $69.99 a month and starts with a five-day free trial. However, right now new customers can get two months of DirecTV Stream for $49.99 a month.

2. Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 on fuboTV

Another good live TV streaming service that will let you watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is fuboTV. The service includes ABC, as well as over 100 other live TV channels in its package, and offers 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage for recording shows. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month and starts with a seven-day free trial.

3. Stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 on Hulu

If you don’t mind waiting a day to stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 episodes, head to Hulu. The streaming service, which starts at just $6.99 a month (with a 30-day free trial), will have every new episode the day after it airs on ABC. However, the only way to watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 online live is with one of the above live TV streaming services, or with Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1-7 Online

Need some more BiP content between Season 8 episodes? Re-visit past seasons on Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video. Bachelor in Paradise Seasons 1-3 are currently streaming on Hulu, while seasons 4-6 are streaming on HBO Max. To watch Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, however, you’ll need to buy the whole season (or individual episodes) on Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online Free

Luckily for any penny-pinchers, there are a couple of ways to watch Bachelor in Paradise online for free.

To live stream Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 online for free, you can take advantage of the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream above. Use one free trial each week to live stream two episodes for free.

The best way to watch Bachelor in Paradise for free online is to use Hulu’s 30-day free trial. Sign up for this free trial once every Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 episode has aired, and you’ll be able to binge Season 8, as well as seasons 1-3 online for free.

