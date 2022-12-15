How to Watch ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Online: When Can You Stream James Cameron’s Sequel?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s time to return to Pandora. Moviegoers who watched the original Avatar movie when it premiered in theaters back in 2009 will finally get to see the follow-up to the highest-grossing movie in history this winter. James Cameron’s epic sequel, Avatar 2, or more officially called Avatar: The Way of Water, arrives in theaters on Dec. 16, and it’s the second and highly anticipated chapter in a multi-movie franchise.

The new action blockbuster stars Sam Worthington, who returns as Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldaña, once again playing Na’vi Neytiri, as well as Sigourney Weaver (Dr. Grace Augustine) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch). The Way of Water‘s cast also includes new additions, including Oscar winner Kate Winslet.

“The Way of Water is like its predecessor: sincere to the point of being brash, wide-armed and open-hearted toward the world it loves and vengefully, comically violent toward the people who arrive to destroy that world,” K. Austin Collins wrote in the Rolling Stone movie review of Cameron’s sequel.

“It’s a better movie than the first outing because Cameron lets things get weirder, wilder. He dwells on details that most streamlined modern blockbusters, even some of the most bloated among them, do not dare.”

While Avatar fans will finally get to see The Way of Water in theaters, they might have to wait a little longer to explore the world of Pandora on streaming services. Here’s how you can get tickets to the movie in theaters, and where you might eventually be able to watch it online.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water: Release Date, Rating, Runtime, Plot

Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water premiered in theaters nationwide Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Moviegoers can find their local showtimes and buy tickets online now on sites like Fandango. The epic sequel is currently playing in IMAX, 3D, and on standard theater screens.

If you’re trying to plan when to go get more popcorn, Avatar: The Way of Water‘s runtime clocks in at around three hours, 10 minutes long, and is rated PG-13.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Avatar 2 picks up over a decade after the original, and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

How to Watch Avatar 2: Where to Stream The Way of Water Online

For now, the only way you can watch Avatar: The Way of Water is to buy a ticket at your local theater. So far, Avatar 2 isn’t streaming online just yet.

The film's streaming release hasn't been announced, and it's unclear at the time of this writing when you can watch Cameron's film at home — and which service you'll be able to stream it. That said, you can watch the original Avatar on Disney+, and if we had to take a guess, you might be able to watch Avatar 2 on Disney+ or rent or buy it digitally on Prime Video at some point down the line in 2023. But for the time being, your best bet is to pick up a pair of 3D glasses and head to the theater.

How to Watch Avatar (2009) Online

If you haven’t seen the original Avatar, or you want to catch up on the story before heading to the theater, you can watch the 2009 film online right now on a variety of platforms. Those who have a Disney+ subscription can stream the original Avatar movie at home. Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, but a subscription costs as low as $7.99/month for the ad-supported plan, or $10.99/month for the ad-free package.

Another way to stream the first Avatar movie online is through Prime Video. You can currently rent the movie in HD for $3.99, or purchase it for $14.99.

Buy ‘Avatar’ $14.99

Streaming isn’t your only option for watching Avatar at home. The adventure flick is also available to buy on Blu-ray and DVD, and you can get it delivered before Christmas if you have an Amazon Prime membership.

In Rolling Stone‘s review of the first film, Peter Travers wrote that Avatar “extends the possibilities of what movies can do. Cameron’s talent may just be as big as his dreams.”