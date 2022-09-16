How to Watch ‘Andor’ on Disney+: Stream the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

Get ready Star Wars fans, because a new show is about to hit the galaxy. Andor arrives on Disney+ Wednesday, September 21st and the new Star Wars series is all about Cassian Andor. Andor is a direct prequel to Star Wars film Rogue One, released in 2016.

Wondering how to stream Andor on Disney+ when it releases next week? Here’s everything you need to know about the new Star Wars Series, plus how to watch Andor for free on Disney+.

Buy Stream 'Andor' on Disney+ $7.99

Andor: Release Date, Episodes

Andor premieres on Wednesday, September 21 on Disney+. There are 12 episodes in total, with the finale set to premiere on November 23. The three-part premiere also means you’ll be able to stream the first three episodes of Andor on September 21.

Andor is already renewed for a second season as well, which will also contain 12 episodes.

How to Watch Andor Online

Andor will be streaming on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll need an active Disney+ subscription to stream the new Star Wars show. A Disney+ subscription will cost you $7.99 a month and will let you stream Andor the moment it arrives on Disney+. From now through September 19 you can also take advantage of the Disney+ Day offer, getting you your first month of Disney+ for just $1.99.

For those of you looking for a better deal, try the Disney+ bundle which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. With the Disney+ bundle, you can watch Andor on Disney+ and also get access to Hulu’s roster of movies and TV shows and sports content with ESPN+.

You can stream Andor with either of these Disney+ subscriptions on your smart TV, laptop, or smartphone or even cast it using the Roku Streaming Stick, Fire TV and other similar devices.

How to Watch Andor Online Free

Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new subscribers but you can stream Andor for free on Disney+ through other means.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Now, you’re ready to stream Andor on Disney+ when it premieres.

Andor: Cast, Synopsis, Spoilers

Andor follows Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna after his home world has been destroyed by the Galactic Empire. The series takes place around five years before the Rogue One film and focuses on Andor joining the Rebellion and rising through the ranks till he turns into one of the Rebellion’s best soldiers.

How to Watch Every Star Wars Movie and TV Show

Disney+ has every Star Wars movie and TV show in existence. This means you can watch new originals like The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi and old classics like the original Star Wars trilogy, including Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

