‘And Just Like That’ Season Two: How to Watch the ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Online

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte return to the small screen once again for the latest installment in the Sex and the City franchise, And Just Like That Season Two, with the first two new episodes now streaming on Max (previously known as HBO Max).

“You don’t move on because you’re ready to” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) — now over a year out from Big’s death in the reboot’s first season — says over clips of the show’s characters in the series’ new trailer. “You move on because you’ve outgrown who you’ve used to be.”

And Just Like That Season Two arrives over a year after the first season’s finale aired in 2022, and while there aren’t many spoilers yet, fans can expect appearances by familiar faces from Carrie’s ex Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) to a reported cameo from Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), who exchanged a text with Carrie in the reboot’s first chapter.

Can’t help but wonder when — and where — you can catch up with Carrie and crew for the premiere and new episodes of And Just Like That? Here’s all you need to know about how to stream And Just Like That Season Two online.

The short answer: Stream And Just Like That Season Two with a Max 7-day free trial HERE.

When Is the And Just Like That Season 2 Release Date, Cast?

And Just Like That Season Two premieres with the first two episodes on Max June 22, 2023. Episodes hit the streaming service every week after that, including its series finale. Like the first season, there are 10 episodes in the second season of And Just Like That, with episode lengths running between 42-44 minutes.

Along with Parker, Davis, and Nixon, And Just Like That also stars Sara Ramírez (Che Diaz), Sarita Choudhury (Seema), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Karen Pittman (Nya), Mario Cantone (Anthony), David Eigenberg (Steve), and Evan Handler (Harry).

How to Watch And Just Like That Season 2 Online

If you want to watch And Just Like That, your best bet is to watch the Sex and the City reboot online through Max (it won’t be available on traditional cable). To stream And Just Like That and the premiere online, you’ll need a Max subscription. Get a Max subscription HERE.

Want to start streaming And Just Like That on Max? The streaming service offers two different plans: Max With Ads ($9.99 per month) and Max Ads-free ($14.99 per month).

Both plans get you instant access to watch all the new episodes of And Just Like That now that they’ve hit the streamer, and the ability to watch the new Sex and the City series on-demand as many times as you want.

With your subscription, you can stream And Just Like That Season Two, all the original Sex and the City episodes, plus more Max Originals.

How to Watch And Just Like That Season 2 on TV

And Just Like That is a Max exclusive so it isn’t airing on any TV channels. But you can cast Max onto your TV screen using things like Roku or Amazon Fire TV if you want to watch And Just Like That on TV. Your Max subscription also lets you watch And Just Like That on your phone, tablet, or laptop. Get a Max subscription HERE.

How to Watch And Just Like That for Free on Max

Max doesn’t offer any free streaming right now, but if you want to watch And Just Like That Season One and Season Two online free, there are a few bundle options that include the streaming service, including a Max 7-day free trial for Prime members. Get a Max 7-day free trial HERE.

Another way to get Max free: Cricket Wireless has a promotion that gets you Max (with Ads) at no extra charge with its $60 unlimited plan. That plan will let you watch And Just Like That Season Two for free online.

And Just Like That Season 2 Trailer

How to Watch the Sex and the City Movies and Series for Free

Sex and the City: The Movie and Sex and the City 2 are both available to rent on Amazon Prime, or you can watch them for free at any time with a Max subscription. Another option for those who don’t have a Prime or Max account is purchasing the movies on Blu-ray.

As for the series, all six seasons are available to stream on both Max and Prime Video. You can also purchase the complete collection (including the films) on Blu-ray on Amazon. (Note: At press time, the box set is currently on sale.)

Buy 'Sex and the City': Complete Series +… $72.15