How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish.

When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out?

American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story: NYC, premieres on FX on Wednesday, October 19th at 10 p.m. ET, and will be available to watch on FX on Hulu the following day. The episodes will roll out on a weekly basis.

How to Watch American Horror Story Online

You don’t need cable to see what’s in store for the characters on AHS Season 11. Here are three simple ways to stream and watch American Horror Story online free.

1. Watch American Horror Story: Double Feature With Sling TV

SPONSORED

You can watch hours of live TV, including FX shows like AHS, with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need Sling’s Blue plan to start streaming FX from your TV, computer or phone, which costs $35 a month.

Buy Stream 'American Horror Story' Sling TV

2. Watch American Horror Story on Hulu for Free

Hulu makes it easy to watch the complete American Horror Story series, including new Double Feature episodes, for free. If you’re not already signed up for Hulu, you can watch Seasons 1-9 right now with a Hulu 30-day free trial. You can use the trial to watch AHS Season 11 online free as well.

Buy Stream 'American Horror Story' Hulu

After your free trial ends, the main Hulu and Hulu (No-Ads) packages cost $7.99 per month and $14.99 per month, respectively. Hulu also offers live TV streaming with its Hulu + Live TV plan, which you can try with a free trial, and then continue for $64.99 per month afterwards.

Going through Hulu’s site is not the only way to stream its content for free. You can also get Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for free if you’re a Verizon Unlimited customer, thanks to the company’s “Disney+ on Us” Bundle deal. See what’s included in the limited-time promotion here.

3. Watch American Horror Story on Amazon Prime Video

Don’t want to rely on a WiFi connect to stream American Horror Story? You can actually buy all of the seasons, or just individual episodes of the show, on Amazon Prime Video right now. Download the episodes and watch them on your computer at any time. This is your best deal if you like watching the seasons on your device when you’re commuting or traveling and don’t have internet access.

Buy American Horror Story Seasons 1-10 $14.99

You can watch certain seasons of American Horror Story on Amazon for free with an Amazon Prime membership. Want to test out Amazon Prime? Amazon’s actually running a deal that lets you try it out with a 30-day free trial. You’ll be able to take advantage of what the service has to offer, plus stream American Horror Story on Amazon for free.

Buy 30-Day Free Prime Trial Amazon

4. Watch American Horror Story on DVD

Though it may cost you a little more in the long run, individual seasons of American Horror Story are also available to own on DVD. You can find them online at places like Target and, of course, on Amazon.

Buy 'American Horror Story' DVD $26.49

How Many Seasons of American Horror Story Are There?

There are ten seasons of American Horror Story currently streaming on Hulu, with the 11th chapter airing on FX on Hulu right now. There will be 10 episodes, and you should be able to stream all 10 seasons of the series with your Hulu subscription.

American Horror Story: Double Feature Cast List, Plot

There are plenty of familiar faces starring in the 11th season of the award-winning drama from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Zachary Quinto and Leslie Grossman will return as series regulars, with other cast members like Kal Penn and Russell Tovey making their AHS debuts in American Horror Story: NYC. However, Murphy has confirmed that fan-favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will not be making an appearance this season.

According to FX, the latest installment in the acclaimed horror series starts when “mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

Buy Stream 'American Horror Story' Hulu