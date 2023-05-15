‘Air’ Jumps to Prime Video: How to Stream the New Air Jordan Blockbuster Online

“I’m willing to bet my career on one guy,” Matt Damon says as Nike marketing exec John “Sonny” Vaccaro in the trailer for the Ben Affleck-directed Air — now streaming on Prime Video.

When it premiered earlier this spring, Air earned a reported $20.2 million at the box office during its first week and even inspired a jump in sneaker sales. Now over a month since its theatrical release, the based-on-a-true-story blockbuster inspired by the launch of the Air Jordan brand has finally found its way to streaming on Prime Video — for free.

With Affleck sitting in the director’s seat, the Oscar winner stars as Nike founder and CEO Phil Knight. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and Academy Award winners Viola Davis (Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris Jordan) and Damon.

Is Air Streaming Free on Prime Video?

Yes. While movie fans can still catch the film on the big screen in theaters (and buy tickets ahead of time on Fandango), Amazon Prime members can stream Air for free on Prime Video with their Prime subscription. Don't have a Prime membership yet? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial and watch Air for free during your trial month.

Amazon Studios

“It’s a freewheeling, feel-good story of how a failing company bet big and won even bigger, while also being a dead-serious burnishing of a mythology that united two corporate entities and gave birth to a subculture,” David Fear wrote in Rolling Stone‘s Air movie review.

Fear continued, “Never mind that its main takeaway is that a shoe is never just a shoe — it’s also a branding exercise, an icon-making commodity, a bottom-line savior, a symbol, a statement, a work of art. That line of dialogue is still as aspirational as Jordan himself. This is a movie allegedly about a GOAT but really about the underdogs who pulled off an at-the-buzzer victory by getting the GOAT. Call it Good Nike Hunting.”

Courtesy of Amazon

While Air is streaming on Prime Video, a Blu-ray and DVD aren’t currently available to purchase. For now, the best way to watch the sports dramedy is with your Prime membership or to head to your local theater.